Tractor club gearing up for season

So, how does a tractor club have a season?

Well, it does when it comes to monthly rides in the countryside.

Bollinger County Antique Tractor Club plans one tractor ride a month from May through November -- before Thanksgiving and weather permitting. Anyone interested in tractors is welcome to attend the tractor rides and the club meetings.

The next club meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Patton Livestock Sale Barn. Meetings are on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

Club members range in age from the late 20s to the early 80s. In addition to Bollinger County, current members reside in Perry, Cape Girardeau and St. Louis counties.

Bruce Wortmann of Fruitland, a board member in the club, said folks have plenty to talk about at the club meetings, including "future tractor rides and what routes to take, when to take the rides and where to eat and notifying people of the rides."

He said they also talk about taking care of the property the club owns, old tractors and how fast they run.

"You do not have to own a tractor to join," Wortmann emphasized. "An interest in tractors is always a good thing. Many of us do not live or work on a farm. We just love tractors and being around others that like them also."