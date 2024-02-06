Toybox, Christmas for the Elderly programs accepting donations

Donations are being collected for the local Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs.
Toybox, a charity in its 42nd year, delivers toys to more than 350 families within the city limits of Cape Girardeau, meaning roughly 1,000 children, who might not otherwise receive Christmas gifts, will be opening presents from Santa. The event is organized by the Jaycees, a service organization that raises money throughout the year for the Toybox and Elderly Christmas charities.
“One of the greatest joys during the Christmas season is the joy of giving to others,” said Amber Walker, Jaycee president and Toybox chairwoman. “To be welcomed into a home and see the excitement on the face of a child is what keeps the spirit of the Toybox event alive. The families truly appreciate the support we are able to provide, and this would not be possible without the gracious support from our community. The Cape Girardeau Jaycees are grateful for the opportunity to share love and kindness through the Toybox event.”
Toys and items for the elderly will be collected at several businesses and locations throughout the city, including the Southeast Missourian at 301 Broadway. The deadline for donating is Dec. 20. On Dec. 21, 25 teams of Jaycee members dressed as Santa will deliver the toys.
Walker said the group accepts unwrapped toys for children from infancy to 13 years old, but they specifically have a need for gifts for those ages 10 to 13. The Jaycees also accept cash donations so they can shop for items to match needs. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian or mailed to Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4 Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.
The Jaycees’ elderly program also delivers goods, such as cleaning supplies, toiletries and gift cards for pharmaceutical needs and/or groceries. The deadline for the Christmas for the Elderly program is Dec. 15. The elderly charity is organized in collaboration with the Department of Health and Senior Services and Aging Matters. Recipients are selected based on their living and financial situations.
bmiller@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3625
---
Alliance Bank
AT&T Call Center
The Bank of Missouri, North Kingshighway
Cape Chiropractic Clinic
Cape Electric
Chateau Girardeau
Christian School for the Young Years
City Church
Commerce Bank
Community Day Care
Creative Ewe Pottery
Eagle Ridge Christian School
First Midwest Bank, 1820 N. Kingshighway
First Missouri State Bank
First State Community Bank
Fitness Plus
Furniture Liquidators, West Park Mall
Healthpoint Cape
Heartland Chiropractic
JAMS
Leet EyeCare
Montgomery Bank
One Finance
Osage Centre
Realty Executives
Rhodes 101, North Kingshighway
Saint Francis Medical Center (ER)
Southeast Missourian
Southern Bank, Cape Girardeau and Jackson
Southfork Lighting
Southfork Home Center
The Printing Co.
Velosity Electronics
Walmart, Cape Girardeau
Wells Fargo Financial Advisors
West Park Mall
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.