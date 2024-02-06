Toybox, Christmas for the Elderly programs accepting donations

Donations are being collected for the local Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs.

Toybox, a charity in its 42nd year, delivers toys to more than 350 families within the city limits of Cape Girardeau, meaning roughly 1,000 children, who might not otherwise receive Christmas gifts, will be opening presents from Santa. The event is organized by the Jaycees, a service organization that raises money throughout the year for the Toybox and Elderly Christmas charities.

“One of the greatest joys during the Christmas season is the joy of giving to others,” said Amber Walker, Jaycee president and Toybox chairwoman. “To be welcomed into a home and see the excitement on the face of a child is what keeps the spirit of the Toybox event alive. The families truly appreciate the support we are able to provide, and this would not be possible without the gracious support from our community. The Cape Girardeau Jaycees are grateful for the opportunity to share love and kindness through the Toybox event.”

Toys and items for the elderly will be collected at several businesses and locations throughout the city, including the Southeast Missourian at 301 Broadway. The deadline for donating is Dec. 20. On Dec. 21, 25 teams of Jaycee members dressed as Santa will deliver the toys.

Walker said the group accepts unwrapped toys for children from infancy to 13 years old, but they specifically have a need for gifts for those ages 10 to 13. The Jaycees also accept cash donations so they can shop for items to match needs. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian or mailed to Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4 Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.

The Jaycees’ elderly program also delivers goods, such as cleaning supplies, toiletries and gift cards for pharmaceutical needs and/or groceries. The deadline for the Christmas for the Elderly program is Dec. 15. The elderly charity is organized in collaboration with the Department of Health and Senior Services and Aging Matters. Recipients are selected based on their living and financial situations.

bmiller@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3625

---

Toybox drop-off locations

Alliance Bank

AT&T Call Center

The Bank of Missouri, North Kingshighway

Cape Chiropractic Clinic

Cape Electric

Chateau Girardeau

Christian School for the Young Years

City Church

Commerce Bank

Community Day Care

Creative Ewe Pottery

Eagle Ridge Christian School

First Midwest Bank, 1820 N. Kingshighway