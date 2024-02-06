All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 16, 2017

Toybox, Christmas for the Elderly programs accepting donations

Donations are being collected for the local Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs. Toybox, a charity in its 42nd year, delivers toys to more than 350 families within the city limits of Cape Girardeau, meaning roughly 1,000 children, who might not otherwise receive Christmas gifts, will be opening presents from Santa. The event is organized by the Jaycees, a service organization that raises money throughout the year for the Toybox and Elderly Christmas charities...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Santa Claus, better known as Justin Lieser during the offseason, poses for a photo with a load of toys to be delivered to one of 357 families the evening of Dec. 17, 2015, during the Cape Jaycees' Toybox delivery in Cape Girardeau.
Santa Claus, better known as Justin Lieser during the offseason, poses for a photo with a load of toys to be delivered to one of 357 families the evening of Dec. 17, 2015, during the Cape Jaycees' Toybox delivery in Cape Girardeau.Laura Simon

Donations are being collected for the local Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs.

Toybox, a charity in its 42nd year, delivers toys to more than 350 families within the city limits of Cape Girardeau, meaning roughly 1,000 children, who might not otherwise receive Christmas gifts, will be opening presents from Santa. The event is organized by the Jaycees, a service organization that raises money throughout the year for the Toybox and Elderly Christmas charities.

“One of the greatest joys during the Christmas season is the joy of giving to others,” said Amber Walker, Jaycee president and Toybox chairwoman. “To be welcomed into a home and see the excitement on the face of a child is what keeps the spirit of the Toybox event alive. The families truly appreciate the support we are able to provide, and this would not be possible without the gracious support from our community. The Cape Girardeau Jaycees are grateful for the opportunity to share love and kindness through the Toybox event.”

Toys and items for the elderly will be collected at several businesses and locations throughout the city, including the Southeast Missourian at 301 Broadway. The deadline for donating is Dec. 20. On Dec. 21, 25 teams of Jaycee members dressed as Santa will deliver the toys.

Walker said the group accepts unwrapped toys for children from infancy to 13 years old, but they specifically have a need for gifts for those ages 10 to 13. The Jaycees also accept cash donations so they can shop for items to match needs. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian or mailed to Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4 Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.

The Jaycees’ elderly program also delivers goods, such as cleaning supplies, toiletries and gift cards for pharmaceutical needs and/or groceries. The deadline for the Christmas for the Elderly program is Dec. 15. The elderly charity is organized in collaboration with the Department of Health and Senior Services and Aging Matters. Recipients are selected based on their living and financial situations.

bmiller@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3625

---

Toybox drop-off locations

Alliance Bank

AT&T Call Center

The Bank of Missouri, North Kingshighway

Cape Chiropractic Clinic

Cape Electric

Chateau Girardeau

Christian School for the Young Years

City Church

Commerce Bank

Community Day Care

Creative Ewe Pottery

Eagle Ridge Christian School

First Midwest Bank, 1820 N. Kingshighway

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

First Missouri State Bank

First State Community Bank

Fitness Plus

Furniture Liquidators, West Park Mall

Healthpoint Cape

Heartland Chiropractic

JAMS

Leet EyeCare

Montgomery Bank

One Finance

Osage Centre

Realty Executives

Rhodes 101, North Kingshighway

Saint Francis Medical Center (ER)

Southeast Missourian

Southern Bank, Cape Girardeau and Jackson

Southfork Lighting

Southfork Home Center

The Printing Co.

Velosity Electronics

Walmart, Cape Girardeau

Wells Fargo Financial Advisors

West Park Mall

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy