Toy stores hope playtime inside their shops leads to sales

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Jaelyn Farrell climbed into a tree fort, played in fake sand and pushed around a "Paw Patrol" toy car.

But the 8-year-old wasn't at a playground or a friend's house. She was at the mall in a new Toys R Us. The chain, relaunched for this holiday shopping season after going out of business in 2018, is trying to get kids playing in the hopes parents will get buying again.

The New Jersey store "has cool stuff," Jaelyn said during an outing with her dad and little brother. "Little kids, or big kids like my age, can play in here."

Toy stores have long offered activities and interactive elements, such as the floor piano at FAO Schwarz that Tom Hanks danced on in the movie "Big." Toys R Us, in its heyday, drew crowds for its Pokemon tournaments, but its appeal faded with Amazon's rise.

Now a new generation of toy stores hopes to capitalize on the demise of the old Toys R Us by emphasizing playtime. They are fighting for a chunk of the $28 billion U.S. toy market, which today is spent mostly at Amazon, Walmart and Target.

Talya Cousins, right, looks at toys with Billie, 3, on Nov. 21 at Camp toy store in New York. Mark Lennihan ~ Associated Press

Richard Barry, head of Toys R Us' new parent company, thinks about $2 billion of that market is up for grabs.

"We sell toys," Barry said. "But what the kids really want is play."

The revamped Toys R Us today consists of just two stores, the New Jersey one and another in Houston, although it plans eight stores in 2020. They are one-seventh of the size of the old stores and emphasize hands-on experiences.