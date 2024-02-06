Voters in Stoddard County will have a number of township and road district board members to elect on April 6. Essex Special Road District, Liberty Township, Duck Creek Township, New Lisbon Township and Road District, Castor Township and Public Water Supply District No. 6 all have board elections on the ballot.

Essex Special Road District

Voters will have to decide the fate of a special road and bridge tax levy in the district. The tax levy if passed would be 35 cents on the $100 assessed valuation in the district for the next four years with the first year being the present year.

Liberty Township

Four are running for two spots on the township board. Each seat is held for a two year term. Dustin Whitaker, Terry Battles, Ricky Stearns and Mark Putnam will vie for the two seats. Joy Hatchel Sills is running unopposed for a two year term as township clerk. Two individuals are competing for the treasurer position in the township. Lana Logan Temples and Ed Crow are seeking the two year term as treasurer.

Duck Creek Township

As in Liberty Township four are running for two seats in Duck Creek Township. Curtis Clark, Pat Hobbs, Ted Coleman and Doug Lowery are looking to secure a two year term on the board. Both the township clerk and treasury trustee races in the township are uncontested. Pam Ward is running unopposed for the clerk position while Pat Hancock is running unopposed for the treasury-trustee seat. Both positions are two year terms.

New Lisbon Township and New Lisbon Township Road District