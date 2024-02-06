Town hall scheduled to support Jackson use tax

On Nov. 2, the City of Jackson is making a fourth attempt since 2014 to convince residents to pass an online sales levy — or use tax — and is inviting residents to a town hall meeting at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's new office at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. at 6 p.m. Thursday to plead the municipality's case.

The chamber now occupies the former First Missouri State Bank location.

Previous referenda have failed in Jackson with voters turning down use-tax plebiscites in 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Mayor Dwain Hahs gave a concrete example of the tax's potential impact to the Board of Aldermen during Monday's study session.