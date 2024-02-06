Tower to improve communications for first-responders

Cape Girardeau County has received a federal grant to put up a new tower that will help improve emergency communications in the area.

The $395,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency -- through the U.S. Coast Guard -- will be matched by $100,000 from the county and will go toward putting up a new tower on the Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network in the northeast corner of the county. The tower site is the American Wireless tower near Trail of Tears State Park.

The federal grant is paying for the cost of materials, while the county funds will be used for labor costs.

Mark Winkler, emergency management director for the county, said the tower will fill a deficiency for communications in the region. Communications are generally more difficult in the area because of the terrain, Winkler said.

The grant is part of $10 million given out to ports across for homeland security purposes. The county's Semo Port -- a partnership with Scott County -- insured its eligibility.

"We've counted ourselves fortunate," Winkler said of the money received. Cape Girardeau County competed with ports in San Diego, Houston and New York City, among others, for grant money.

Charlie Herbst, associate county commissioner, spoke briefly about the tower before Gov. Mike Parson's remarks at Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

"We're going to give it to you," Herbst said, gesturing toward Sandy Karsten, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety. "Thank you," Karsten said with a laugh.