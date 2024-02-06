Tours for Hope 'shines a light' on foster care

Tours for Hope highlighted five homes in Southeast Missouri on Saturday to raise awareness and benefit Hope for One More, a local, not-for-profit organization with one main goal: providing foster care and advocacy services to those in need.

Among the many volunteers stationed at the featured homes, representatives from Area Properties Real Estateï¿½River Region, First Missouri State Bank, Red Letter Communications and the founders of Hope for One More also were present.

Dylan Sides ï¿½ originally from Southeast Missouri ï¿½ lived within the foster care system for seven years and now works with Hope for One More.

ï¿½I used to live at the Hope Childrenï¿½s Home,ï¿½ Sides said. ï¿½So I went from being in foster care, on that side of Hope for One More, to being on the other side, as a volunteer.ï¿½

Hope Childrenï¿½s Home is one of the programs supported by Hope for One More. According to its website, Hope Childrenï¿½s Home helps children who have been taken into protective custody and provides meals, clothing and medical care until foster-home arrangements can be made.

Sides said Hope for One More does a lot to help children ï¿½rise above the statisticsï¿½ if they are within the foster care system.

He said Tours for Hope helps people realize there ï¿½is an issueï¿½ and there are people who need help in the community.

ï¿½Itï¿½s not like this is some overseas thing; this is stuff thatï¿½s happening in your neighborhood,ï¿½ he said.

Stacey Wiley, director of programs for Hope for One More and present at the home of Bob and Barb Denton at 3073 Highway 25 in Jackson, said the event ï¿½has been busy.ï¿½

ï¿½Iï¿½ve talked to people at other houses and it has been the same thing: extremely busy,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½I think itï¿½s going to be a huge success.ï¿½

Casie Mills of Area Properties Real Estate and owner of one of the homes on the tour at 335 Monterra in Cape Girardeau said she and her husband recently built their home and designed it to be centered on ï¿½family livingï¿½ with ï¿½very practicalï¿½ aesthetics and a ï¿½southern flair.ï¿½

Mills said Tours for Hope planning and brainstorming was nearly a year in the making.

ï¿½We wanted to give people a little bit of everything. We knew right away we wanted to do this for Hope for One More,ï¿½ Mills said. ï¿½(Hope for One More founders) Paul and Dawn Caruso are amazing.ï¿½

Mills said she has several close friends who are foster parents and has witnessed their ups and downs. She said it requires a ï¿½very amazing and special familyï¿½ to do what they do.

ï¿½I donï¿½t know if I could do it, but the next best thing we could do is just support them,ï¿½ she said.

Erin Wilson, homeowner of 290 Greystone Ridge in Jackson, said sheï¿½s happy to be involved with this yearï¿½s tour and believes Hope for One More to be ï¿½a great organization.ï¿½