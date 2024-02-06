Residents can take a walk down Cape Girardeau's memory lane today with the Historic Preservation Commission's history walk at the new City Hall.

In honor of National Preservation Month, Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission will host a guided walk of the new Cape Girardeau City Hall building, which was formerly the Common Pleas Courthouse and Carnegie Library, located downtown at 44 N. Lorimier St.

The tour will be lead by Steven Hoffman, a Southeast Missouri State University historic preservation professor and historic preservation program coordinator. Adam Criblez, a SEMO professor of history and anthropology, will provide additional information on the former Carnegie Library.

Hoffman said he thinks the whole complex is significant for Cape Girardeau's history, and the courthouse and the central role it and its grounds have played in the history of the city are important.

"Part of what I like about the new rehabilitation projects on the buildings is that we have a 19th century building, a 20th century building and a 21st century building, and they are all tied together," he said. "You can look and see that they are all from different centuries, but they all work together, which I think is part of the brilliance of the design."

The tour will begin at 5:30 p.m. today at the north entrance of the building near the fountain, and refreshments will be provided by the Bollinger Center for Regional History.

The grounds on which the buildings stand was renamed Ivers Square in 2017 to honor James Ivers, a slave for 25 years before enlisting June 18, 1863, at the Common Pleas Courthouse to fight in the American Civil War as a Union soldier. He fell ill and died Oct. 1, 1863, in Arkansas. His wife used her widow's pension to buy property in Cape Girardeau.

A statue stands outside the buildings honoring the United States Colored Troops.