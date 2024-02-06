Tougher discrimination bill goes to Gov. Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Legislation that would make it tougher to prove workplace and housing discrimination in court passed in Missouri after nearly seven hours of debate in the House. The measure seems to have an easier path ahead of it, with the governor likely to sign it.

Some lawmakers and groups including the NAACP have decried the proposal, which the House approved 98-30 Monday night and the Senate passed in March. The critics claim it removes worker protections and gives Missouri one of the toughest standards for proving discrimination in the country. Some House Democrats abstained from voting on the measure, citing concerns about an alleged conflict of interest from the bill's sponsor.

But some Republican lawmakers and groups such as the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry say the rule change is necessary to reduce the number of "frivolous lawsuits" that have made it too hard to do business in the state.

The legislation would require people suing for discrimination to prove a protected class such as race, gender, age or ability was "the motivating factor" for disciplinary action from an employer. Under current law, employees must only prove their protected class contributed to an employer's decision to fire, discipline or refuse to hire them.

The measure also sets caps for the amount of damages an employer must pay based on the size of the company and prohibits people from suing some individuals, such as a supervisor, for discrimination.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens will receive the legislation on his desk soon. He is likely to sign it.

"It is important that we create an environment where businesses can thrive," Greitens said last month.

A spokesman for the governor didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Critics of the bill argued Monday the new rules would make it nearly impossible to prove workplace discrimination in court.

"This is wrong," said Democratic Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. after reading a series of racial slurs cited in a pending lawsuit case that accuses Republican Sen. Gary Romine's rent-to-own business of workplace discrimination. Romine is the bill sponsor.