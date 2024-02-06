Tough Tusk, Bill Emerson Public Service Award presented Saturday

The Cape Girardeau County Republican Women’s Club honored State Rep. Kathy Swan and former State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger during the annual Lincoln Day celebration Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Previous recipient Tom Schulte presented the Bill Emerson Public Service Award to Swan. Award nominees are selected and voted on by the Cape Girardeau County Central Committee, Lisa Reitzel, Cape Girardeau County Women’s Club president, said by email Tuesday.

Pachyderm Club president Wavis Jordan presented the Tough Tusk award to Lichtenegger.