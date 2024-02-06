All sections
NewsMarch 27, 2019

Tough Tusk, Bill Emerson Public Service Award presented Saturday

The Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club honored State Rep. Kathy Swan and former State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger during the annual Lincoln Day celebration Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Previous recipient Tom Schulte presented the Bill Emerson Public Service Award to Swan. Award nominees are selected and voted on by the Cape Girardeau County Central Committee, Lisa Reitzel, Cape Girardeau County Women's Club president, said by email Tuesday...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
State Rep. Kathy Swan accepts the Bill Emerson Public Service Award during the 50th annual Lincoln Day celebration Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
State Rep. Kathy Swan accepts the Bill Emerson Public Service Award during the 50th annual Lincoln Day celebration Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand

The Cape Girardeau County Republican Women’s Club honored State Rep. Kathy Swan and former State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger during the annual Lincoln Day celebration Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Previous recipient Tom Schulte presented the Bill Emerson Public Service Award to Swan. Award nominees are selected and voted on by the Cape Girardeau County Central Committee, Lisa Reitzel, Cape Girardeau County Women’s Club president, said by email Tuesday.

Pachyderm Club president Wavis Jordan presented the Tough Tusk award to Lichtenegger.

According to the organization’s website, the accolade symbolizes “that, as Pachyderms and Republicans, we must strip away the facade of irresponsible politicians and dig until we get to the root of the problem.”

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

