Tough talks tonight; Spirit Week at Southeast

Infertility. Homelessness. Miscarriage. Domestic violence. Cancer. Police violence.

Tamatha Crowson, on homelessness

Tonight, survivors of each of these harrowing experiences will speak on their experience, and emerging from it.

Nate Gautier, on cancer

Last week, the Southeast Missourian published a wrap. Previously, this October wrap was dedicated to survivors of breast cancer, to help raise awareness. This year, said project and event manager for rustmedia Jamie Phillips, the focus shifted to those whose stories were also about perseverance.

Dr. Loretta Prater, on racial discrimination

Inspired by the TED Talk format, where experts get up before an audience and speak on "ideas worth sharing," Survivor Stories is an in-person and online event featuring local residents sharing their stories.

Nicole Pyrtle, on miscarriage

Christine Jaegers will speak on infertility; Tamatha Crowson on homelessness; Nicole Pyrtle on miscarriage; Jennifer Abernathy on domestic violence, substance abuse and sexual abuse; Nate Gautier and Mitzi Seger each on cancer; and Dr. Loretta Prater on racial discrimination and police violence.

Helen "Mitzie" Seger, on cancer

In-person seating is limited to 50 attendees, Phillips said, and the online event will be streamed via Facebook Live.

Jennifer Abernathy, on sexual assault, domestic and substance abuse

"We're told to internalize things, get through it, put your head down, it's all going to be OK," Phillips said. "If you've ever been through something like that, you know that not everything is OK. There are good days, bad days, some days that are about just surviving."

That got her thinking: What if people who had survived had the opportunity to talk about their experiences in an unfiltered, no-time-limit space?

"I want this to be a very honest evening," Phillips said. "I think that it's really easy to wrap things up with a bow, and that's just not life."

Phillips said she wants this event to be a true representation of the experiences, and hopes attendees will be made a little bit uncomfortable, but will come away with some hope.