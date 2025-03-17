Tornadoes roar through region; six killed in Butler County

Six possible tornadoes, a number of severe thunderstorms and significant wind gusts roared through Southeast Missouri on Friday, March 14, and into the early morning hours of Saturday, March 15.

The storms left six people dead in Butler County, as an estimated EF-3 twister with wind speeds up to 138 mph traveled through Ripley and Butler counties, damaging a number of structures in and around Poplar Bluff. The National Weather Service estimated the path length of the storm at 7.6 miles and said damage began near Russell Lake and ended near Highway 60 after passing through northern parts of Poplar Bluff.

According to NWS, possible tornadoes in the region occurred in Carter, Wayne, Madison, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard, Cape Girardeau, Scott and New Madrid counties. The longest-tracked storm began in Carter County and traveled through Wayne and Perry counties in Missouri before moving into Randolph and Perry counties in Illinois. Another long-tracked storm began in Carter County and traveled through Wayne, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties. The weather service plans surveys of damage for all of those storms.

Cape County mostly avoids tornadoes

Although Cape Girardeau County and the immediate surrounding area missed the worst of Friday night’s/Saturday morning’s storms, there were effects felt.

Various structures in Perryville in Perry County sustained damage when a suspected twister came through at about 11:30 p.m.

The storm line did not arrive in Cape Girardeau County until just before midnight Friday night. Although several tornado warnings were issued for the county, the storms were generally on the northern end of the county near Perry County.

However, two recorded wind gusts not associated with tornadic storms exceeded 60 mph in the area. According to National Weather Service data compiled by the Paducah, Kentucky, staff, a 61 mph gust was recorded about 3 miles west/northwest of Scott City at 11:44 p.m., and at 12:28 a.m., a 77 mph gust was recorded at the same site.

The strong winds felled a number of trees in Cape Girardeau.