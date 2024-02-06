Tornadoes and Wildfires Devastate the Midwest and Southern United States

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team has mobilized and arrived in Poplar Bluff to provide spiritual and emotional support in the wake of a series of natural disasters that have ravaged the Midwest and Southern United States.

Following a weekend of severe weather, dozens of tornadoes swept through the region, claiming the lives of at least 39 individuals. In addition to the tornadoes, Oklahoma faced a wildfire crisis, with more than 130 fires erupting, damaging more than 400 homes and burning 170,000 acres across the state.

Chaplains from the BG-RRT, in collaboration with Samaritan’s Purse, are deploying to Poplar Bluff and Stillwater, Oklahoma, to offer assistance to those affected by these catastrophic events.

The chaplains arrived in Poplar Bluff on Wednesday, March 19.