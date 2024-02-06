Tornado sirens sparse in small, rural communities

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Erin Ward said KFVS12's meteorologists did a great job keeping people updated on the severe weather moving into Southeast Missouri. That is, until her power went out.

It was then that Ward, and perhaps many of her neighbors, lost connection to dire information.

Ward lives just outside Glen Allen, Missouri, where a tornado destroyed houses and took lives early April 5. When the power went out, so did the Wi-Fi. And cell tower signals are spotty in the rural area, she said. Without Wi-Fi, her phone was useless. With the power out, she and others had no warning a tornado was imminent.

Had the area been equipped with tornado sirens, she said, it might have made a difference.

"They would be very beneficial," Ward said. "They could have spared five people's lives."

Ward stood in line Wednesday, April 12, waiting to talk to recovery service providers at an organized Multi-Agency Resource Center disaster assistance meeting in Marble Hill. Standing in line to Ward's right was a woman who lost a grandchild to the tornado. The tearful grandmother nodded her head in agreement with Ward's assessment, but she couldn't bring herself to talk about it. She said she believes her grandchild might be alive today had there been a siren to give a warning.

Emergency management leaders say tornado sirens are not designed to penetrate buildings and warn those inside of an impending twister. They're designed to warn people outdoors to take shelter.

Still, many people do hear the sirens' wails during testing and warnings from inside their homes or offices. Ward, for example, works in Marble Hill, where she can hear the sirens from her office when they are tested.

There were no sirens in place to warn people in Glen Allen, where, in the middle of the night, five died in a twister that ripped apart parts of the town and Grassy, a few miles outside of Marble Hill. In addition to the five deaths, there were five injuries; 87 structures were damaged and 12 were destroyed. The Bollinger County communities of Glen Allen, Grassy and Scopus are not eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency recovery funds because the total damage estimate in dollars does not rise to the threshold needed to qualify.

Likewise, sparse population and resources play a big role why those communities do not have tornado sirens. The village is one of several small communities within the Southeast Missourian coverage area with no siren infrastructure.

More densely populated areas such as Cape Girardeau, Jackson and even small towns such as Marble Hill typically have multiple sirens. But unincorporated towns with populations of hundreds, oftentimes are left out.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration graphic

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration graphic

Funding

The reasons mostly have to do with funding, but the process is complicated by a snare of overlapping jurisdictions. Locally, there may be priority disagreements between local fire and rescue districts and county government officials, for example. Sometimes those disagreements lead to disjointed systems that don't talk to each other or that don't maximize capabilities. In other examples, funding applications may require matching grants, which may not be available locally. Those grants might also come with requirements from outside agencies such as the Department of Natural Resources or even historic preservationists, emergency managers said. Other agencies, such as Homeland Security, offer grant funding for emergency systems.

Ultimately, county governments are typically responsible for putting up storm sirens in unincorporated communities. County governments fund emergency management departments and personnel. But that doesn't mean other jurisdictions don't, or can't, pay for and install sirens on their own.

For these reasons and more, many pockets of people in rural Southeast Missouri are not within earshot of tornado sirens. These areas are also the least likely to have reliable cellphone signals to keep up with alerts.

The sirens can cost $30,000 or more apiece, with ongoing costs for maintenance and testing.

In Bollinger County, areas such as Leopold, Zalma and Patton (all areas that support schools) have no sirens. In Scott County, there are no warning sirens in New Hamburg, Commerce, Kelso or Haywood City, according to interim emergency management director Tom Beardslee. In Perry County, there are sirens in Perryville, Altenburg and Frohna, but none in places such as Brewer and Brazeau.

"Those things are not cheap," Perry County emergency management coordinator Tom Grayson said. "And the grants can take two to three years."

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration graphic