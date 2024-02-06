JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Repairs to Missouri government facilities damaged by recent tornadoes and flooding could cost almost $13 million, a majority of which would go toward fixing a historic prison state officials are still trying to decide whether to salvage for tourists.

Most of the damage to state facilities was caused by a powerful tornado that struck Jefferson City on May 22, though some damage was because of Missouri River flooding that happened a few days later and a separate tornado that struck a state building in southwestern Missouri. The Capitol building was not damaged, though it was just a few blocks west of the path of the Jefferson City tornado.

The cost for temporary and permanent repairs to state facilities is estimated at more than $12.8 million, some of which could be covered by insurance, according to figures provided to The Associated Press by the state Office of Administration.

The biggest cost -- an estimated $9.4 million -- would go toward facilities at the old Missouri State Penitentiary, which ceased housing prisoners in 2004 but attracted about 33,600 tourists last year. The tornado damaged all the housing units typically shown to tourists, including one dating to the 1800s where visitors are allowed to enter a dungeon.

Prison tours have been canceled indefinitely, though a nearby museum remains open while the state decides what to do with the damaged buildings. Local officials are hoping the old prison will be repaired.

"It is an economic engine for our city, bringing the tourism and visitors," Diane Gillespie, executive director of the Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Friday.