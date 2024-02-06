Tornado-damaged health facility reopens in Dexter

SoutheastHEALTH has reopened portions of its Dexter, Missouri, health care facility, which was damaged in a tornado July 10.
The emergency services, behavioral health and inpatient units at Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County reopened Wednesday morning, according to SoutheastHEALTH’s marketing department.
The facility’s imaging department, laboratory and respiratory therapy services have also reopened for inpatient and emergency services use.
“Damages have been repaired in these areas and extensive additional testing has been completed to ensure patient safety,” according to a SoutheastHEALTH news release.
Outpatient services, including imaging, mammography, physical therapy and outpatient lab services, are expected to “reopen at full capacity” within a few days, the news release said.
Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County is at 1200 N. 1 Mile Road in Dexter.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.