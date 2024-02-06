Tornado-damaged health facility reopens in Dexter

SoutheastHEALTH has reopened portions of its Dexter, Missouri, health care facility, which was damaged in a tornado July 10.

The emergency services, behavioral health and inpatient units at Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County reopened Wednesday morning, according to SoutheastHEALTH’s marketing department.

The facility’s imaging department, laboratory and respiratory therapy services have also reopened for inpatient and emergency services use.