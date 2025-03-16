All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph winds, residents urged to stay cautious

A powerful EF-3 tornado with 138 mph winds has devastated Poplar Bluff, Missouri, prompting caution among residents. 

story image illustation

Tornado Strikes Poplar Bluff

On March 15, a powerful EF-3 tornado with estimated peak winds of 138 mph struck Poplar Bluff, Missouri, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The National Weather Service's preliminary survey highlights the severity of the storm, which has caused significant damage to the area. Residents are urged to remain cautious as emergency services work to assess the damage and provide assistance to those affected. For ongoing updates, visit Tornado strikes Poplar Bluff: Updates from throughout night

Indiana Communities Face EF-2 Tornado Damage

In Indiana, multiple EF-2 tornadoes wreaked havoc across Gibson and Pike counties. Five miles west of Somerville, Indiana, an EF-2 tornado with estimated peak winds of 115 mph caused substantial damage. Similarly, Oakland City in Gibson County experienced EF-2 damage with winds reaching 117 mph. Algiers in Pike County was also hit by an EF-2 tornado, with winds estimated at 120 mph. These communities are now grappling with the aftermath as they work to recover and rebuild.

