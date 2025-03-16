Indiana Communities Face EF-2 Tornado Damage

In Indiana, multiple EF-2 tornadoes wreaked havoc across Gibson and Pike counties. Five miles west of Somerville, Indiana, an EF-2 tornado with estimated peak winds of 115 mph caused substantial damage. Similarly, Oakland City in Gibson County experienced EF-2 damage with winds reaching 117 mph. Algiers in Pike County was also hit by an EF-2 tornado, with winds estimated at 120 mph. These communities are now grappling with the aftermath as they work to recover and rebuild.