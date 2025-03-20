AID — A small church is turning the page on disaster with optimism after a devastating system of tornadoes ripped through Southeast Missouri on Friday, March 14.

One twister struck under the cover of early morning darkness. It left sections of Liberty Hill Church in ruins, with its recreation/gymnasium building toppled and its sanctuary damaged. Despite the destruction, Pastor Preston Owens and the congregation have not lost faith.

“Liberty Hill Church, in beautiful downtown Aid, received a setback, but I can’t wait to see where this takes us forward. Blessings will follow," congregation member Larry Warren said.