Tornado can't shake small church's faith as it rebuilds with hope

Congregation member, Larry Warren said, “Liberty Hill Church, in beautiful downtown Aid, received a setback, but I can’t wait to see where this takes us forward. Blessings will follow.”

In response to the overwhelming offers of help, Owens asked in return, “Just pray. Pray for our church. Pray for those that are working. Pray for safety. For everybody who is putting their hands to work out here. Pray that we make wise and sound decisions on all these things.”

Owens said, “The church is not a place, it is a people. This building is an amazing blessing, but you know what... it’s not the church. The church is the people.”

It was learned that church services were canceled Sunday. Family worship and prayer night was scheduled to be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.