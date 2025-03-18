All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 18, 2025

Tornado can't shake small church's faith as it rebuilds with hope

A small church in Aid remains resilient after a tornado caused severe damage, focusing on faith and community support as it rebuilds. Pastor Owens emphasizes that the church is its people, not the building.

Sherman Smith
Libery Church at Aid sustained serious damage in the March 14 severe weather.
Libery Church at Aid sustained serious damage in the March 14 severe weather. Dexter Statesman/Sherman Smith

AID — A small church is turning the page on disaster with optimism after a devastating system of tornadoes ripped through the community Friday.

The twister struck under the cover of early morning darkness. It left sections of Liberty Hill Church in ruins, with its recreation/gymnasium building toppled and its sanctuary damaged. Despite the destruction, Pastor Preston Owens and the congregation have not lost faith.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Congregation member, Larry Warren said, “Liberty Hill Church, in beautiful downtown Aid, received a setback, but I can’t wait to see where this takes us forward. Blessings will follow.”

In response to the overwhelming offers of help, Owens asked in return, “Just pray. Pray for our church. Pray for those that are working. Pray for safety. For everybody who is putting their hands to work out here. Pray that we make wise and sound decisions on all these things.”

Owens said, “The church is not a place, it is a people. This building is an amazing blessing, but you know what... it’s not the church. The church is the people.”

It was learned that church services were canceled Sunday. Family worship and prayer night was scheduled to be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 18
Construction on Cape Rock, Lexington intersection shifts to ...
NewsMar. 18
Former Missouri Democrat Party secretary arrested for domest...
NewsMar. 18
A woman is charged with murder in the death of a Super Bowl ...
NewsMar. 18
Street, school safety heart of discussion at Jackson alderma...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Elevated fire risks loom as gusty winds expected in Southeast Missouri
NewsMar. 18
Elevated fire risks loom as gusty winds expected in Southeast Missouri
A highway pileup in western Kansas shows how dust storms can turn deadly
NewsMar. 18
A highway pileup in western Kansas shows how dust storms can turn deadly
Gov. Kehoe addresses Missouri's path to recovery after deadly tornadoes
NewsMar. 18
Gov. Kehoe addresses Missouri's path to recovery after deadly tornadoes
Cape council approves 2025-2030 Capital Improvement Program, agreement for improvements to Roni's Mac Bar
NewsMar. 18
Cape council approves 2025-2030 Capital Improvement Program, agreement for improvements to Roni's Mac Bar
Community unites for long-term tornado recovery in Poplar Bluff
NewsMar. 18
Community unites for long-term tornado recovery in Poplar Bluff
PRUETT Tornadoes test Poplar Bluff's resilience, but community spirit shines through
NewsMar. 18
PRUETT Tornadoes test Poplar Bluff's resilience, but community spirit shines through
Tornadoes roar through region; 1 killed in Butler County, six in Wayne County
NewsMar. 17
Tornadoes roar through region; 1 killed in Butler County, six in Wayne County
Missouri seeks federal aid after devastating tornadoes leave widespread destruction
NewsMar. 17
Missouri seeks federal aid after devastating tornadoes leave widespread destruction
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy