Municipal Utilities and Ozark Border started Saturday with more than 13,000 customers without power because of the Friday, March 14 tornado system.

By Monday evening, that number was less than 1,200. That was due to the dedicated lineman from both utilities as well as a tremendous show of support from outside help.

More than 60 additional linemen came to help the two utilities through the weekend, officials from both reported.

Poplar Bluff outages were down to about 150 by Monday evening, from a high of nearly 3,000 over the weekend.

“Of those, 120 are homes that are too damaged and not really safe to restore power to,” city manager Robert Knodell explained Monday evening before the city council convened. “Realistically, of customers in habitable homes, we’re down to 30.

“Those are 30 with pretty difficult situations. Municipal Utilities expects they should have power back by Wednesday.”

The city utility had a lot of poles to change out, which was time-consuming, noted Lyndell Coleman of Municipal Utilities.

“There are a lot of services down that just feed individual houses, and those will be the last ones we go to because we got to get all of our primary back up first,” Coleman said Saturday.

Ozark Border had reduced its outages to less than 1,000 by Monday evening, from a high of 10,000. They had cut the number in half by Saturday afternoon.