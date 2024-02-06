TORCH winners honored in region

Better Business Bureau of Cape Girardeau recently honored three local businesses and one not-for-profit with the organization's TORCH Award.
PC Medical Centers, SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties and SirVent STL Chimney and Venting Service received the award for "exceptional business ethics and customer satisfaction," according to a news release from BBB Cape Girardeau.
The awards are named after the BBB's emblem and are given to businesses that exemplify the organization's mission of building trust through quality service and ethical practices, according to Whitney Quick, BBB Cape Girardeau's regional director.
"The TORCH Award is important because a lot of things we build our business on, like integrity and accountability, are what our customers see," SERVPRO co-owner Brittany Davenport said in the release.
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank also received a TORCH Award. The not-for-profit works with member agencies to provide food for people in a 16-county region. The organization has numerous outreach programs in addition to supplying local food pantries.
SEMO Food Bank chief executive officer Joey Keys said the organization's BBB accreditation "means we do things the right way."
