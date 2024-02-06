All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 24, 2022

TORCH winners honored in region

Better Business Bureau of Cape Girardeau recently honored three local businesses and one not-for-profit with the organization's TORCH Award. PC Medical Centers, SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties and SirVent STL Chimney and Venting Service received the award for "exceptional business ethics and customer satisfaction," according to a news release from BBB Cape Girardeau...

Nathan English
story image illustation

Better Business Bureau of Cape Girardeau recently honored three local businesses and one not-for-profit with the organization's TORCH Award.

PC Medical Centers, SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties and SirVent STL Chimney and Venting Service received the award for "exceptional business ethics and customer satisfaction," according to a news release from BBB Cape Girardeau.

The awards are named after the BBB's emblem and are given to businesses that exemplify the organization's mission of building trust through quality service and ethical practices, according to Whitney Quick, BBB Cape Girardeau's regional director.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The TORCH Award is important because a lot of things we build our business on, like integrity and accountability, are what our customers see," SERVPRO co-owner Brittany Davenport said in the release.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank also received a TORCH Award. The not-for-profit works with member agencies to provide food for people in a 16-county region. The organization has numerous outreach programs in addition to supplying local food pantries.

SEMO Food Bank chief executive officer Joey Keys said the organization's BBB accreditation "means we do things the right way."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' ...
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
No charges after flyaway metal grazes reporter at event for Missouri's Democratic Senate candidate
NewsOct. 30
No charges after flyaway metal grazes reporter at event for Missouri's Democratic Senate candidate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy