TORCH winners honored in region

Better Business Bureau of Cape Girardeau recently honored three local businesses and one not-for-profit with the organization's TORCH Award.

PC Medical Centers, SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties and SirVent STL Chimney and Venting Service received the award for "exceptional business ethics and customer satisfaction," according to a news release from BBB Cape Girardeau.

The awards are named after the BBB's emblem and are given to businesses that exemplify the organization's mission of building trust through quality service and ethical practices, according to Whitney Quick, BBB Cape Girardeau's regional director.