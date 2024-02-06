Top Missouri lawmaker unveils $2.8 billion plan to expand I-70

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A powerful Missouri state senator Tuesday unveiled a $2.8 billion plan to widen Interstate 70 to at least three lanes across the state, an even more ambitious proposal than what the governor originally asked of lawmakers.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Lincoln Hough added the plan to a draft state budget for the upcoming fiscal year during a committee hearing.

Half the project would be funded with bonds. Hough estimated the state would pay around $132 million a year for at most 15 years to pay off the expansion.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson earlier this year asked lawmakers for $860 million to expand I-70 in the most congested areas: suburban St. Louis, Columbia and suburban Kansas City.

House lawmakers initially balked at the request but Tuesday gave initial approval to another budget bill that includes $860 million for the interstate. The House also Tuesday voted to spend $28 million on Interstate 44 improvements, along with a $20 million environmental impact study that's needed before more expansive work can be done on the roadway.

Proposals have existed for years to widen I-70 from two to three lanes in each direction across the entire state, but Missouri has never had the money to do it.