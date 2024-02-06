Top Missouri lawmaker OK not paying for Medicaid expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's top Republican state senator on Thursday said he doesn't want lawmakers to pay for government health care for thousands of newly eligible low-income adults.

Missouri voters last year amended the state Constitution to extend eligibility for Medicaid to thousands more low-income adults under former President Barack Obama's national health care law.

But Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz told reporters voters didn't get to weigh in on how to fund the expansion.