NewsOctober 5, 2017

Top Greitens' staffer leaves for Missouri electric co-op job

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ deputy chief of staff is leaving to become vice president of an influential electric cooperatives’ organization. On Wednesday, the Association of Electric Cooperatives announced Caleb Jones’ departure from the Republican governor’s office for a top spot at the organization, which represents 47 electric cooperatives. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ deputy chief of staff is leaving to become vice president of an influential electric cooperatives’ organization.

On Wednesday, the Association of Electric Cooperatives announced Caleb Jones’ departure from the Republican governor’s office for a top spot at the organization, which represents 47 electric cooperatives.

In a release from the association, Greitens said he’s grateful for Jones’ service and sorry to see him leave.

Jones stepped down from his Columbia-area seat in the Missouri House to work for Greitens. He’s one of the first high-ranking staffers to leave since Greitens’ January inauguration.

The association touted Jones’ work as a lawmaker to support legislation that would benefit the organization. The job announcement also highlighted his opposition to a bill that would increase costs for co-op members.

State News
