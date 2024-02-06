Top Greitens' staffer leaves for Missouri electric co-op job

In a release from the association, Greitens said he’s grateful for Jones’ service and sorry to see him leave.

Jones stepped down from his Columbia-area seat in the Missouri House to work for Greitens. He’s one of the first high-ranking staffers to leave since Greitens’ January inauguration.

The association touted Jones’ work as a lawmaker to support legislation that would benefit the organization. The job announcement also highlighted his opposition to a bill that would increase costs for co-op members.