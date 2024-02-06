Top GOP recruit won't run against Missouri Sen. McCaskill

McCaskill first was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006 and faced a challenging bid for re-election in 2012. During that race, she sought to help former congressman Todd Akin win the GOP primary, hoping he would be the easiest candidate for her to defeat. That paid off after Akin won the nomination, then doomed his chances by saying women's bodies have ways of preventing pregnancy in cases of "legitimate rape."

"Republicans know that ... you can't outwork Claire McCaskill," Missouri Democratic Party chairman Stephen Webber said. "She's got a unique ability to connect with Missourians, and I think it's making people think twice."

Stukins said McCaskill is a "good politician," but he said her voting record as a Democrat will work against her in a state he said has been trending Republican in recent elections.

"We've got to hold the seats that we have and we've got to take seats where we can," Stukins said. "We certainly think that McCaskill's seat is one we can take in 2018."

Wagner's decision could open the door for Republican political newcomer Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley to challenge McCaskill.

Several high-profile Republicans have been publicly pushing for him to run, although he hasn't yet said whether he'll enter the race. Former Sen. John Danforth and prominent donor David Humphreys were among several high-profile Republicans who in April released a public letter encouraging him.

Hawley also has allies within the Missouri Republican Party, which is headed by Chairman Todd Graves. Graves led Hawley's transition team as he prepared to take office after the November election.