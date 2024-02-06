Top five reasons to hire a realtor in a hot real estate market

Area Properties Real Estate-River Region had a record-breaking year in 2020. With a decrease in inventory in 2021, having the right professional Realtor working on your behalf is crucial.
__1. PRICING YOUR HOME ACCURATELY__ A Realtor that knows the market and details of the latest sales is vital in getting your home priced accurately. This results not only in a timely sale, but also in getting the best possible price for your home.
__2. PREPARING YOUR HOME.__
First impressions are EVERYTHING! By hiring a Realtor, you receive advice on how to get your home prepared for sale so it’s ready for buyers the first day it hits the market. Realtor’s tips will help you get top dollar for your listing!
__3. HANDLING THE MARKETING FROM START TO FINISH.__ A Realtor assists with garnering attractive photos, creating informative detail and handling the advertising in all appropriate mediums to make sure your home is presented in the best light and to the right potential buyers.
__4. NEGOTIATIONS.__
A Realtor will guide you through evaluating and negotiating offers. In this hot market, that may mean evaluating multiple offers in a short time frame. Once you have accepted an offer, the agent will assist you through the complicated process to move the sale down the road to closing!
__5. GUIDING YOU THROUGH THE TRANSACTION.__ Your Area Properties Real Estate – River Region Agent will make sure that the entire process goes as smoothly as possible. Selling a home can be stressful, particularly when the market is hot! Realtors help ease that stress by taking a big piece of the work off of you so you come to the closing table with a smile!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.