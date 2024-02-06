Top bills OK'd by Missouri lawmakers in final session hours

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers rushed to pass as many bills as possible on the final day of the session Friday, after they took several weeks off work because of the coronavirus.

To compensate for lost time, lawmakers crammed numerous bills together to get more policies across the finish line. Here's a breakdown of some of the major proposals approved by the Republican-led Legislature Friday.

ALLERGY MEDICATION

One proposal would end local rules requiring a prescription to get the allergy medication pseudoephedrine. Local officials previously put limits on the sale of the decongestant, which can be used to make methamphetamine. Lawmakers want to ease regulations now it's less common to make meth in Missouri.

CRIME

Another bill headed to Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s desk would create the crime of vehicle hijacking, expand the number of crimes that are considered dangerous felonies, ban probation for some crimes, and broaden what’s considered a criminal gang along with increased penalties for taking part in gang activities, among other things.

DRIVER'S LICENSES

Missouri's Revenue Department could offer online driver's license renewal under a bill passed by lawmakers.

EDIBLE MARIJUANA

A bill would ban the sale of edible medical marijuana shaped like fruit, gummy bears, cartoons or other characters that might be attractive to children. Circles, squares or other shapes would be allowed.

FREE COVID-19 TESTING