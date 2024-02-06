Top bills in flux as Missouri legislative session nears end

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led Legislature has a list of priorities still on the table as the Friday deadline to pass bills approaches, including top agenda items for new GOP Gov. Eric Greitens.
Lawmakers have only days left in the 2017 session to take action to enable residents to use Missouri IDs to get onto airplanes and into most federal and military sites, and a long-sought program to create a prescription-drug tracking database hasn't made it across the finish line.
Other bills pending include priorities for Greitens, who wants to ban lobbyist gifts to elected officials and adopt an alert system to notify the public when people suspected of hurting police are on the run.
He also supports a measure to make it easier for people to start hair-braiding businesses in Missouri, which is awaiting debate in the Senate.
"I am still very hopeful that we will get the vast majority of this agenda passed," Greitens said.
But legislative leaders have raised doubts whether top items will be resolved with so little time left, especially after senators passed a budget but did little else in the week leading up to the session's end.
"The Senate's unpredictable," said House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, a Kansas City Democrat. "We don't know what's going to happen next week."
Here's a breakdown of top pending legislation:
