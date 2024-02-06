Top bills fail in Missouri governor's special crime session

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Republican Gov. Mike Parson's contested proposal to give the Missouri attorney general the power to intervene in St. Louis homicide cases failed Wednesday when the GOP-led House finished a special session focused on curbing violent crime without taking action on the bill.

The bill would have allowed the attorney general, currently Republican Eric Schmitt, to prosecute St. Louis homicides if the local prosecutor's office didn't act on those cases within 90 days and if police asked for an intervention. Parson said the goal was to help reduce violent crime in St. Louis, but the proposal was widely seen as criticism of the city's first Black prosecutor, Kim Gardner, who is a Democrat.

"You're not going to hit a home run every time in this building," Parson said. "We're very content with what we got moving. Anything we can do to help law enforcement, to help victims in this state (and) to fight violent crime is a win, no matter how big or small it is."

Parson had asked lawmakers to pass the measure midway through the special session, which he had called.

In Missouri, the attorney general has limited power to prosecute most crimes, a task typically left to local prosecutors. Prosecutors now can request help from the attorney general if needed.

Senators put a three-year expiration date on the measure, meaning it would have expired a year before Gardner and Schmitt are up for reelection.

Republican critics of Gardner blamed her in part for a recent surge in homicides in the city. But Democrats accused Parson and other Republicans of trying to undermine the recent primary election Gardner won. She's expected to win in the general election in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.