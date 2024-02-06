As a student at Butler University in Indianapolis, Tom Davis wanted to go on to be a college basketball coach. Thirty-one years and a unique journey later, he is now the sports editor at the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau.

Davis began writing for his high school newspaper and wrote for the Indianapolis News while attending Butler University. He attended Butler from 1984-89 and graduated with his bachelor's degree in secondary education.

Davis was also a swimmer at the Division I level during his time at Butler and said the weekly hours of practice along with balancing school work and a social life are what makes swimming such an unusual sport compared to football or basketball.

"Our practice schedule was five to seven in the morning, then you would go to class during the day, and then we would go three to five in the afternoon," Davis said. "On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, we'd have weights six to seven, and then we'd have practice Saturday morning from eight to ten."

Davis said one of the reasons he studied education was because he wanted to go on to be a basketball coach.

"Like most kids in Indiana, I grew up with a passion for basketball," Davis said. "In my free time, all I did was play basketball, read about basketball, study basketball [and] watch basketball. That's all I did. I did everything I could to prepare for a career in coaching college basketball without actually playing it competitively."

Davis said that after he graduated, he sent out approximately 350 letters and resumes to colleges all over the country explaining his story and saying he was just looking for a start in coaching. He received one response from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.

Davis went on to coach college basketball for six years. First, he was an assistant coach for three years at DePauw University. In Davis' first season with DePauw, the team played for the Division III National Championship. He then joined the University of Indianapolis staff where he spent three years as an assistant coach.

After coaching collegiately, Davis took a job at the University of Notre Dame working in the ticket operations office in the athletics department. Davis said after he and his wife began to start a family, he left Notre Dame to get into journalism because of better pay while working less hours.