There is no squeeze on Charmin.

Toilet paper makers say that U.S. consumers don’t need to fear shortages due to the three-day strike this week at U.S. ports.

The American Forest and Paper Association, which represents makers of toilet paper, facial tissues, paper towels and other wood products, said it was not aware of that the strike had any impact on tissue product delivery in the U.S.

The association said it spoke out after seeing reports on social media of consumers stocking up on toilet paper. It's a common reaction in times of crisis; shoppers also hoarded toilet paper in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.