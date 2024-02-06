All sections
NewsOctober 3, 2024

Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant

No need to panic-buy: Toilet paper makers assure no shortages from recent US port strike, with 85% of products made domestically -- including in Cape Girardeau County. The strike deal reached, averting further disruptions.

DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
Striking longshoreman Teresa Whitte, of New York, pickets outside the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal Port, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Striking longshoreman Teresa Whitte, of New York, pickets outside the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal Port, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS

There is no squeeze on Charmin.

Toilet paper makers say that U.S. consumers don’t need to fear shortages due to the three-day strike this week at U.S. ports.

The American Forest and Paper Association, which represents makers of toilet paper, facial tissues, paper towels and other wood products, said it was not aware of that the strike had any impact on tissue product delivery in the U.S.

The association said it spoke out after seeing reports on social media of consumers stocking up on toilet paper. It's a common reaction in times of crisis; shoppers also hoarded toilet paper in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the trade group said about 85% of toilet paper, paper towels, napkins and tissues used in the U.S. is made by U.S.-based producers and not affected by the strike.

A key player in this resilient supply chain is the Procter & Gamble plant in Cape Girardeau County which is a significant producer of Charmin toilet paper. The plant celebrated its 55th anniversary earlier this year. The plant employs more than a thousand workers, with an additional 500 contract workers on site. It sits on 1,300 acres and has more than 3 million square feet under roof. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the plant operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

At any rate, the union representing the striking U.S. dockworkers reached a deal Thursday to suspend the strike until Jan. 15 to provide time to negotiate a new contract. They had walked off the job on Tuesday impacting 36 ports on the East and Gulf coasts.

Editor's note: This story was updated by the Southeast Missourian news staff.

