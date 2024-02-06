Tofurky: Meat-labeling law unconstitutional

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Tofurky Co., which produces plant-based alternatives to meat, filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday claiming an Arkansas law banning the use of "meat" in the labeling of its products violates free speech rights.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Oregon-based company against Arkansas' Bureau of Standards. Tofurky produces tofu, quinoa and other plant-based "sausages," deli slices and burgers.

The stated goal of the Arkansas law set to take effect Wednesday is to "require truth in labeling." It would fine companies up to $1,000 for each violation. It also bans companies from labeling other vegetables, such as cauliflower, as "rice." Arkansas is the nation's top rice producer.

Broadly written, the law specifically prohibits labeling a product as meat, rice, beef or pork, as well as any term "that has been used or defined historically in reference to a specific agricultural product."

Tofurky CEO Jaime Athos said consumers have been "successfully navigating" plant-based products for years, and traditional meat producers are feeling threatened by the recent rise in demand for such foods.

State Rep. David Hillman, a rice farmer and the law's author, said companies labeling products as cauliflower rice or veggie burgers are trying to confuse consumers.

Producers "realize the only way they can get people to try their product is to confuse them," Hillman said. Athos called this idea "absurd."

Hillman, a Republican, said he's tried cauliflower rice.

"I like it. There's nothing wrong with it. Except that it's not rice," he said.