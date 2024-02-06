Todt donates screen to Historic Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau resident and owner of Todt's Roofing Brennon Todt donated a screen to the Historic Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Todt heard about the theater's need through Ben Traxel when Todt was taking Traxel on a tour through the former Broadway Theatre building in May. Traxel grew up in Poplar Bluff and moved to Cape Girardeau five years ago.
"For years, I was on the Rodgers Theatre Inc. Board, and the Rodgers Theatre Inc. is the not-for-profit group that has a 99-year lease from Butler County," Traxel said. "(The organization) has the goal of restoring and using the building for many functions like concerts and other things as well. They occasionally show some old movies."
Traxel said when he was touring through the old Broadway Theatre he noticed the theater still had a screen intact. He said he also remembered the Rodgers Theatre's screens were long gone.
Traxel said he contacted Rodgers Theatre Inc. board member Wallace Duncan to see whether he was interested and he was. Once Traxel spotted the need, he asked Todt if they would be willing to sell the screen.
Todt said they wouldn't be interested in selling it, but they would donate it.
"We would gladly donate it. And, you know, the goal of that is to demonstrate community partnership," Todt said.
Todt said it gave him another reason for why saving the theater is the "right thing to do."
