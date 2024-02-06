Todt donates screen to Historic Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau resident and owner of Todt's Roofing Brennon Todt donated a screen to the Historic Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Todt heard about the theater's need through Ben Traxel when Todt was taking Traxel on a tour through the former Broadway Theatre building in May. Traxel grew up in Poplar Bluff and moved to Cape Girardeau five years ago.

"For years, I was on the Rodgers Theatre Inc. Board, and the Rodgers Theatre Inc. is the not-for-profit group that has a 99-year lease from Butler County," Traxel said. "(The organization) has the goal of restoring and using the building for many functions like concerts and other things as well. They occasionally show some old movies."

Traxel said when he was touring through the old Broadway Theatre he noticed the theater still had a screen intact. He said he also remembered the Rodgers Theatre's screens were long gone.