To love and cherish: Nurse couple unites to fight virus

Between surgeries one stressful morning, Ben Cayer and Mindy Brock -- husband and wife, and fellow nurse anesthetists -- peered through layers of protective gear, and locked eyes.

It was a lovers' gaze in the most unlikely situation. A co-worker was there to snap a picture.

Now the image, shared on social media, is inspiring people around the globe.

"Everybody's talking about the photo," says Cayer, 46. It strikes a chord "because we're all going through the same thing right now and it's a symbol of hope and love."

Brock, 38, adds: "What's important is that we stick together, we work together, and we always support each other. And not just Ben and I, but the human race right now."

This April 2015 photo provided by Richard Bell Photography shows Mindy and Ben Cayer during their wedding in Charleston, South Carolina. They met in nurse anesthesia school in 2007. In classes, they sat in alphabetical order -- Brock next to Cayer, she said, "and it just took off from there." Associated Press

The Florida pair share a home, a profession and, now, a mission -- shouldering the high-risk duty of placing breathing tubes in surgery patients, any of whom may have COVID-19.

They didn't think twice about volunteering for Tampa General Hospital's new "airway team," Cayer says.

Placing a tube into a patient's mouth and down into their airway requires close contact -- and because the virus spreads in droplets, the highest level of protective gear. To conserve gear and expose fewer health care workers, the hospital pared down staff to a minimum for intubations before surgery.