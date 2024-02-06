All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 18, 2020

To love and cherish: Nurse couple unites to fight virus

Between surgeries one stressful morning, Ben Cayer and Mindy Brock -- husband and wife, and fellow nurse anesthetists -- peered through layers of protective gear, and locked eyes. It was a lovers' gaze in the most unlikely situation. A co-worker was there to snap a picture...

By CARLA K. JOHNSON ~ Associated Press
In this March 30 photo provided by chief nurse anesthetist Nicole Hubbard, nurses Mindy Brock and Ben Cayer, wearing protective equipment, hold each other and look into each other's eyes in Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida.
In this March 30 photo provided by chief nurse anesthetist Nicole Hubbard, nurses Mindy Brock and Ben Cayer, wearing protective equipment, hold each other and look into each other's eyes in Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida.Associated Press

Between surgeries one stressful morning, Ben Cayer and Mindy Brock -- husband and wife, and fellow nurse anesthetists -- peered through layers of protective gear, and locked eyes.

It was a lovers' gaze in the most unlikely situation. A co-worker was there to snap a picture.

Now the image, shared on social media, is inspiring people around the globe.

"Everybody's talking about the photo," says Cayer, 46. It strikes a chord "because we're all going through the same thing right now and it's a symbol of hope and love."

Brock, 38, adds: "What's important is that we stick together, we work together, and we always support each other. And not just Ben and I, but the human race right now."

This April 2015 photo provided by Richard Bell Photography shows Mindy and Ben Cayer during their wedding in Charleston, South Carolina. They met in nurse anesthesia school in 2007. In classes, they sat in alphabetical order -- Brock next to Cayer, she said, "and it just took off from there."
This April 2015 photo provided by Richard Bell Photography shows Mindy and Ben Cayer during their wedding in Charleston, South Carolina. They met in nurse anesthesia school in 2007. In classes, they sat in alphabetical order -- Brock next to Cayer, she said, "and it just took off from there."Associated Press

The Florida pair share a home, a profession and, now, a mission -- shouldering the high-risk duty of placing breathing tubes in surgery patients, any of whom may have COVID-19.

They didn't think twice about volunteering for Tampa General Hospital's new "airway team," Cayer says.

Placing a tube into a patient's mouth and down into their airway requires close contact -- and because the virus spreads in droplets, the highest level of protective gear. To conserve gear and expose fewer health care workers, the hospital pared down staff to a minimum for intubations before surgery.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Their patients have been in car crashes, or needed brain surgery because of a ruptured blood vessel. As is the case at many U.S. hospitals, only emergency surgeries continue at the Tampa hospital, to make room as the pandemic continues to crest.

They met in nurse anesthesia school in 2007. In classes, they sat in alphabetical order. Brock next to Cayer, she says, "and it just took off from there."

This 2009 photo provided by Ben Cayer shows him and Mindy Brock during their Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist school graduation in Jackson, Tenn. They met in nurse anesthesia school in 2007. In classes, they sat in alphabetical order - Brock next to Cayer, she says, Â‚Ã„Ãºand it just took off from there.Â‚Ã„Ã¹ (Courtesy Ben Cayer via AP)
This 2009 photo provided by Ben Cayer shows him and Mindy Brock during their Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist school graduation in Jackson, Tenn. They met in nurse anesthesia school in 2007. In classes, they sat in alphabetical order - Brock next to Cayer, she says, Â‚Ã„Ãºand it just took off from there.Â‚Ã„Ã¹ (Courtesy Ben Cayer via AP)

They married five years ago. But on the morning of the photo, they bickered during the drive to work. They disagreed about what to play on the car radio, and who was doing the dishes at home.

The new COVID-19 procedures -- it was Brock's first day on the new team -- were making them both tense.

"We were arguing," she says. Later, they found each other between surgeries. The tension melted. "All those trivial things that we were arguing about that morning, in the grand scheme of things, aren't that important."

The photo captures that moment.

He says they don't worry much about getting sick, although the virus has come close. Brock's mother has recovered from it. Co-workers fear catching it. Patients feel alone because visitors have been strictly limited.

"We have grown men bawling because none of their family can be there with them," Brock says.

It helps to be married to another nurse, because "unless you're here doing this, there's no way to describe it," she says. "He gets it."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday
NewsOct. 22
Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 22
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy