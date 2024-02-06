Summer events are winding down (Tunes at Twilight and Doggy Swim Day, to name a couple), and others are just getting started. As we feel fall creeping in for its official debut Monday, it signals the beginning of football season (which usually means pregaming with buddies) and more outdoor activities that won't leave you having to wring out of your shirt afterward.

And with the seasonal change, people also come and go — and some memorable ones will leave a lasting impression. Our editor, Bob Miller, is wrapping up his last week with the Southeast Missourian and embarking on a new adventure. Aside from being awesome to work with, he's laughed at my jokes that weren't funny, and he never made me feel ashamed of my morphenomenal affinity for Power Rangers. Bob, you will be missed!

But through the changes, I'm relieved to know one thing remains: There are still plenty of events involving food in the cooler days to come.

See ya next year

Singer-songwriter Jaime Marvin will take the stage today — during a meet-and-greet with the Cape Girardeau Police Department -- signaling the last Tunes at Twilight of the season.

Marvin began her music career in high school and eventually owned her own music store and cafe, completely surrounding herself with music. Her repertoire is quite diverse, incorporating influences from a vast array of different genres.

Old Town Cape event coordinator Emily Vines said today's Tunes at Twilight will feature a "Coffee with a Cop" event at 5:30 p.m. The Cape Girardeau Police Department will be in attendance with its vehicles, and officers will mingle with the crowd. Lorimer Street also will be closed.

Things you'll need: a chair, drinks and some snacks.

But don't forget to check out Main Street Station's on-site stand — bring some cash for hamburgers, hot dogs and grilled cheese sandwiches.

__Where:__ Ivers Square Gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 5:30 p.m. today

__How much:__ Free

Show that Indian pride

Join St. Paul Lutheran School on the Russell Street playground (in front of St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson) on your way to cheer on the Jackson Indians at their home football games today and all season.

And take note: the menu includes pork burgers, brats, corn dogs, ribbon fries, homemade desserts and drinks.

Proceeds benefit the St. Paul Lutheran School music department and missions.

__Where:__ St. Paul Lutheran School, 216 S. Russell St., Jackson

__When:__ 5 to 7 p.m. Friday

__How much:__ Free

Haul it in

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, an evening of fun, food trucks, music and activities is on the horizon in downtown Cape Girardeau. The trucks will be serving a variety of options including Latino, barbecue, American favorites (and yes, delicious desserts).

The food truck lineup includes Caribbeana Creole Taqueria, Tasty Sno Crabz, 2 Sides Grillin' BBQ, Easy Street So Co Food and Andy's Sweet Tooth.

A portion of all proceeds will help endow the Believing Everyone Can Achieve (BECA) scholarship.

__Where:__ Rust Center for Media, south parking lot, 325 Broadway, Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 5 to 8 p.m. Friday

Floatin'

Bring the family and discover what the Mississippi River has to offer you this weekend through several hands-on activities. You'll learn the importance of the Mississippi River and surrounding wetlands while meeting river animals and experiencing free boat rides (the last boat departs around 3:30 pm. Saturday).

__Where:__ Mississippi Riverfront, Themis and Water Street, Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday