Summer events are winding down (Tunes at Twilight and Doggy Swim Day, to name a couple), and others are just getting started. As we feel fall creeping in for its official debut Monday, it signals the beginning of football season (which usually means pregaming with buddies) and more outdoor activities that won't leave you having to wring out of your shirt afterward.
And with the seasonal change, people also come and go — and some memorable ones will leave a lasting impression. Our editor, Bob Miller, is wrapping up his last week with the Southeast Missourian and embarking on a new adventure. Aside from being awesome to work with, he's laughed at my jokes that weren't funny, and he never made me feel ashamed of my morphenomenal affinity for Power Rangers. Bob, you will be missed!
But through the changes, I'm relieved to know one thing remains: There are still plenty of events involving food in the cooler days to come.
Singer-songwriter Jaime Marvin will take the stage today — during a meet-and-greet with the Cape Girardeau Police Department -- signaling the last Tunes at Twilight of the season.
Marvin began her music career in high school and eventually owned her own music store and cafe, completely surrounding herself with music. Her repertoire is quite diverse, incorporating influences from a vast array of different genres.
Old Town Cape event coordinator Emily Vines said today's Tunes at Twilight will feature a "Coffee with a Cop" event at 5:30 p.m. The Cape Girardeau Police Department will be in attendance with its vehicles, and officers will mingle with the crowd. Lorimer Street also will be closed.
Things you'll need: a chair, drinks and some snacks.
But don't forget to check out Main Street Station's on-site stand — bring some cash for hamburgers, hot dogs and grilled cheese sandwiches.
__Where:__ Ivers Square Gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 5:30 p.m. today
__How much:__ Free
__More info:__ www.semissourian.com
Join St. Paul Lutheran School on the Russell Street playground (in front of St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson) on your way to cheer on the Jackson Indians at their home football games today and all season.
And take note: the menu includes pork burgers, brats, corn dogs, ribbon fries, homemade desserts and drinks.
Proceeds benefit the St. Paul Lutheran School music department and missions.
__Where:__ St. Paul Lutheran School, 216 S. Russell St., Jackson
__When:__ 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
__How much:__ Free
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, an evening of fun, food trucks, music and activities is on the horizon in downtown Cape Girardeau. The trucks will be serving a variety of options including Latino, barbecue, American favorites (and yes, delicious desserts).
The food truck lineup includes Caribbeana Creole Taqueria, Tasty Sno Crabz, 2 Sides Grillin' BBQ, Easy Street So Co Food and Andy's Sweet Tooth.
A portion of all proceeds will help endow the Believing Everyone Can Achieve (BECA) scholarship.
__Where:__ Rust Center for Media, south parking lot, 325 Broadway, Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
Bring the family and discover what the Mississippi River has to offer you this weekend through several hands-on activities. You'll learn the importance of the Mississippi River and surrounding wetlands while meeting river animals and experiencing free boat rides (the last boat departs around 3:30 pm. Saturday).
__Where:__ Mississippi Riverfront, Themis and Water Street, Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
__How much:__ Free
__More info:__ www.semoevents.com
Have a dog? You both can take a dip in the zero-depth entry and lap pools at Cape Splash in Cape Girardeau (for the last time this year). All dogs must be on a leash when entering the facility and vaccinations are required. Small dogs — under 25 pounds — are invited from 1 to 2 p.m., while large dogs — over 25 pounds — may attend from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Aggressive dogs will be asked to leave. No pre-registration required.
__Where:__ Cape Splash, 1565 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday
__How much:__ $8 per dog and humans are admitted free with a dog's paid admission
Cape Girardeau's inaugural Cape Anime Con is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Arena Building. Co-organizer Ken Murphy said the event will include a maid cafe, anime improv, cosplay, voice acting and a costume contest.
Murphy said he contacted Blake Turpin and Greyhawke Gamers Guild for an "exclusive plan" of activities.
The costume contest — a Cape Comic Con tradition — will be part of Cape Anime Con on Saturday. Visit semissourian.com for the full event schedule.
__Where:__ AC Brase Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
__How much:__ $10 on Saturday; $5 on Sunday; $12 for two-day pass
In honor of POW/MIA and Vietnam veterans, the inaugural statewide Missouri Vietnam Wall Run — featuring nearly 500 motorcycles — is set for this weekend.
A tour bus will accompany the bikes for Vietnam veterans who cannot otherwise make the trip. Twelve law enforcement motorcycles will escort the ride, according to the event's website — eight from Springfield Police Department, two from Joplin Police Department and two from the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Groups from Kansas City, St. Louis, Illinois, Iowa, Arkansas and Oklahoma, and those participating in the Perryville, Missouri "Bikers on the Square" event also will join the core group.
Almost 5,000 motorcycles are expected.
__Where:__ 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Perryville, Missouri
__When:__ 8 a.m. Saturday
Old McKendree Chapel has undergone several restorations since its construction in 1819. But a new chapter begins for its 200th birthday party, kicking off this weekend.
With an emphasis on the future of the site's 15-acre lot, the celebration begins with a symposium Saturday at Dempster Hall's Glenn Auditorium on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The conference will feature director of the Kellerman Foundation Frank Nickell, U.S. District Judge, Eastern District of Missouri Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. and Cape Girardeau Research Center associate director William Eddleman, among many others.
Sunday, the bicentennial celebration takes place at Old McKendree Chapel and will feature crafts, a guided tour of the grounds and cemetery and food trucks. A service of praise and worship is set for 2 p.m., followed by guest speaker Bishop Robert Farr of the Missouri Conference United Methodist Church.
__When and where:__ 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University; 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Old McKendree Chapel, 4080 Bainbridge Road in Jackson
__More info:__ www.semissourian.com
