Public comments at county health board meetings are no more -- at least for now.
John Freeze, president of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board of trustees, said due to "very contentious" remarks made by audience members at the most recent regularly scheduled PHC meeting, no public comment will be entertained at its next session, April 26.
After the board had completed business items on Tuesday's stated agenda, the floor was opened to public comment at the end of the meeting.
According to Freeze, the third speaker said, "If you think you've seen obnoxious behavior, you haven't seen anything yet."
Freeze said name-calling then ensued.
"One of our board members was called 'ignorant' and another was accused of taking drugs. At that point, we abruptly adjourned the meeting, and three of us left the room."
Philip Taylor, a physician on the PHC board, told the Southeast Missourian the audience Tuesday was "unruly."
Freeze, a retired dentist, said the remarks were abusive.
"The public comment period has served no useful purpose over the last several months and simply gives the 'We the People' group an opportunity to try to intimidate the board. This is becoming abusive to board members and the (PHC) staff."
Five PHC staff were present Tuesday, said Freeze.
"The health care industry has lost lots of workers in aftermath of the COVID pandemic. The hardest-hit segment has been the public health agencies. We've lost a number of directors throughout Missouri, and I want to protect our health department and our current employees. I'm just sick and tired of the abuse," he said.
According to the "Guidelines for Public Comment" adopted by the PHC board September 28, speakers are expected to be "courteous in their presentation."
Freeze said the PHC board will determine if public comments will be entertained after the April meeting but reminded citizens they always have the option of emailing the board at board@capecountyhealth.com.
Cape County Health Department is overseen by a five-member elected PHC board.
On April 5, three candidates are on the ballot to fill a single one-year unexpired PHC board term: Nancy K. Johnson of Cape Girardeau; William Lewis of Jackson; and incumbent Taylor of Cape Girardeau.
In addition to Freeze and Taylor, other current PHC board members are Eric Becking, Diane Howard and Georganne Syler.
Next month's noon meeting is to be held at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.
