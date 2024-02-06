Public comments at county health board meetings are no more -- at least for now.

John Freeze, president of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board of trustees, said due to "very contentious" remarks made by audience members at the most recent regularly scheduled PHC meeting, no public comment will be entertained at its next session, April 26.

After the board had completed business items on Tuesday's stated agenda, the floor was opened to public comment at the end of the meeting.

According to Freeze, the third speaker said, "If you think you've seen obnoxious behavior, you haven't seen anything yet."

Freeze said name-calling then ensued.

"One of our board members was called 'ignorant' and another was accused of taking drugs. At that point, we abruptly adjourned the meeting, and three of us left the room."

Philip Taylor, a physician on the PHC board, told the Southeast Missourian the audience Tuesday was "unruly."

Freeze, a retired dentist, said the remarks were abusive.