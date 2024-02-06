The City of Cape Girardeau could spend $2.5 million annually on street repairs if voters approve a capital improvement tax on the August ballot and a transportation tax on next April’s ballot, city officials said Monday.

A capital improvement tax measure on the August ballot would funnel half a million dollars annually into street repairs for 15 years, city manager Scott Meyer said.

City officials are seeking voter approval to extend the capital improvement sales tax and the transportation trust fund tax. The latter tax would be a five-year tax.

City council members and city staff have increasingly focused on pumping money into street repairs rather than constructing new streets.

“We are taking care of what we have,” Meyer said.

Mayor Bob Fox said transportation sales tax revenue is not enough to keep up with all the streets needing to be repaved.

“We have just kind of gotten farther and farther behind,” Fox said.

Spending $2.5 million a year on street repairs would allow the city to catch up on needed street improvement over a period of years, he said.

“You’ve got to spend the money,” he added.

Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick said many of the city’s streets are 30 years of age or older.

“There are a lot of roads that have bad spots,” he said.

Even so, Polivick said a national inspection standard, used by the public works staff, grades city streets at 77, on average, on a 100-point scale.