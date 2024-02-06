All sections
June 30, 2022

Tips for keeping pets calm when fireworks are going off

Michael Leifer

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, a local expert is encouraging dog owners to be aware of how fireworks might affect their pets.

"If you have a pet that is very reactive to fireworks, we really recommend that you reach out to your vet for medication. Don't wait, get that set up ahead of time," said Tracy Poston, executive director at Southeast Missouri Pets. "Also, make sure your pet is microchipped and has current tags on their collar."

Poston explained not all pets require medication; it's up to the owner to be familiar with specific sensitivities that can vary from animal to animal. Because certain pets' hearing is especially sensitive, however, a barrage of fireworks is likely to cause at least some degree of disturbance.

"A lot of pets are very sensitive to loud, out-of-the-ordinary sounds," Poston explained. "You can leave your pet inside during fireworks, where they're less likely to be startled. You can play some calming music or dog TV, something to muffle the outdoor sounds. That can make it a little less unnerving for them."

