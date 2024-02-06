Tips for keeping pets calm when fireworks are going off

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, a local expert is encouraging dog owners to be aware of how fireworks might affect their pets.

"If you have a pet that is very reactive to fireworks, we really recommend that you reach out to your vet for medication. Don't wait, get that set up ahead of time," said Tracy Poston, executive director at Southeast Missouri Pets. "Also, make sure your pet is microchipped and has current tags on their collar."