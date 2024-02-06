All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 15, 2017

Tipoff: SportPlex hosts its first tournament, to positive reviews

The parking lot at the new Cape Girardeau SportsPlex filled with cars this weekend as the facility hosted its first sports tournament: the Reebok Series Cape Girardeau Classic. Chris Eastridge, a recreation specialist at the city of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, said the weekend was full of pleased guests and positive reviews...

Ben Matthews
Members of the Bootheel Bulldogs watch from near midcourt as G. Horton prepares to shoot a free throw during a game Sunday in the sixth-grade boys division of the Reebok Series Cape Girardeau Classic at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
Members of the Bootheel Bulldogs watch from near midcourt as G. Horton prepares to shoot a free throw during a game Sunday in the sixth-grade boys division of the Reebok Series Cape Girardeau Classic at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.BEN MATTHEWS

The parking lot at the new Cape Girardeau SportsPlex filled with cars this weekend as the facility hosted its first sports tournament: the Reebok Series Cape Girardeau Classic.

Chris Eastridge, a recreation specialist at the city of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, said the weekend was full of pleased guests and positive reviews.

With four of the next five weekends at the SportsPlex booked with tournaments, Eastridge said the event served as a good trial run for the busy summer schedule.

Boys and girls basketball teams ranging from first grade to high school played across five of the Sportsplex's six hardwood courts during the two-day tournament.

The SportsPlex staffed the concessions stand, providing new hires with their first work experiences.

Members of the Rim Rockers strategize with their coach during a game Sunday in the sixth-grade boys division of the Reebok Series Cape Girardeau Classic at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
Members of the Rim Rockers strategize with their coach during a game Sunday in the sixth-grade boys division of the Reebok Series Cape Girardeau Classic at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.BEN MATTHEWS

Paducah, Kentucky, resident Donald Shaw made his first visit to Cape Girardeau this weekend specifically for the tournament.

Although his global-positioning system struggled to guide him to the newly paved Jim Drury Way, Shaw praised the SportsPlex and speculated it would be "a big money maker" and "a model for other communities."

In the boy's seventh- and eighth-grade division, Shaw's son played on Team Primetime -- a collective of players from traveling basketball teams in western Kentucky.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Team Primetime made it through both days of play without a loss, winning its division.

The Reebok Series already has booked the SportsPlex for June 10 and June 11, with plans to host a Cape Girardeau Summer Sizzler tournament.

Reebok Series only recently began considering Cape Girardeau for its tournaments, but it was attracted to the area by more than just its sports complex.

Marc Mares, director and coordinator of the Reebok Series, praised the SportsPlex staff, saying they were the real reason he would be hosting more Cape Girardeau tournaments in the future.

"Our key goal," Mares said, "is to fill up these hotels and restaurants and bring good basketball to the area."

Despite it being Mother's Day weekend and a new venture for the Reebok series, Mares' mission was fulfilled.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address: 2526 Jim Drury Way, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy