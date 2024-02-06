Tipoff: SportPlex hosts its first tournament, to positive reviews

The parking lot at the new Cape Girardeau SportsPlex filled with cars this weekend as the facility hosted its first sports tournament: the Reebok Series Cape Girardeau Classic.
Chris Eastridge, a recreation specialist at the city of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, said the weekend was full of pleased guests and positive reviews.
With four of the next five weekends at the SportsPlex booked with tournaments, Eastridge said the event served as a good trial run for the busy summer schedule.
Boys and girls basketball teams ranging from first grade to high school played across five of the Sportsplex's six hardwood courts during the two-day tournament.
The SportsPlex staffed the concessions stand, providing new hires with their first work experiences.
Paducah, Kentucky, resident Donald Shaw made his first visit to Cape Girardeau this weekend specifically for the tournament.
Although his global-positioning system struggled to guide him to the newly paved Jim Drury Way, Shaw praised the SportsPlex and speculated it would be "a big money maker" and "a model for other communities."
In the boy's seventh- and eighth-grade division, Shaw's son played on Team Primetime -- a collective of players from traveling basketball teams in western Kentucky.
Team Primetime made it through both days of play without a loss, winning its division.
The Reebok Series already has booked the SportsPlex for June 10 and June 11, with plans to host a Cape Girardeau Summer Sizzler tournament.
Reebok Series only recently began considering Cape Girardeau for its tournaments, but it was attracted to the area by more than just its sports complex.
Marc Mares, director and coordinator of the Reebok Series, praised the SportsPlex staff, saying they were the real reason he would be hosting more Cape Girardeau tournaments in the future.
"Our key goal," Mares said, "is to fill up these hotels and restaurants and bring good basketball to the area."
Despite it being Mother's Day weekend and a new venture for the Reebok series, Mares' mission was fulfilled.
Pertinent address: 2526 Jim Drury Way, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
