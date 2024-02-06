Tipoff: SportPlex hosts its first tournament, to positive reviews

The parking lot at the new Cape Girardeau SportsPlex filled with cars this weekend as the facility hosted its first sports tournament: the Reebok Series Cape Girardeau Classic.

Chris Eastridge, a recreation specialist at the city of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, said the weekend was full of pleased guests and positive reviews.

With four of the next five weekends at the SportsPlex booked with tournaments, Eastridge said the event served as a good trial run for the busy summer schedule.

Boys and girls basketball teams ranging from first grade to high school played across five of the Sportsplex's six hardwood courts during the two-day tournament.

The SportsPlex staffed the concessions stand, providing new hires with their first work experiences.

Members of the Rim Rockers strategize with their coach during a game Sunday in the sixth-grade boys division of the Reebok Series Cape Girardeau Classic at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. BEN MATTHEWS

Paducah, Kentucky, resident Donald Shaw made his first visit to Cape Girardeau this weekend specifically for the tournament.

Although his global-positioning system struggled to guide him to the newly paved Jim Drury Way, Shaw praised the SportsPlex and speculated it would be "a big money maker" and "a model for other communities."

In the boy's seventh- and eighth-grade division, Shaw's son played on Team Primetime -- a collective of players from traveling basketball teams in western Kentucky.