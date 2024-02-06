Tip of man's finger bitten off during fight, police say

During a fight at a Cape Girardeau group home Monday, a Cape Girardeau man bit off the tip of another man’s finger, exposing bone underneath, police said.

Nathan David Jones, 28, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. Jones’ bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety, but he would be required to wear a device to track the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The victim said the confrontation started when a witness said he would report Jones for drinking alcohol about 8 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Franks Lane, according to a probable-cause statement filed by officer Brock Benisch. Drinking alcohol is against the rules of the facility where the victim and Jones were living.

The victim then became involved, and Jones started to yell at him, Benisch wrote.

Jones pushed the victim, who tried to hit Jones, and then they started wrestling on the ground, according to the statement.

Jones bit the victim’s finger during the struggle, then fled the scene when the fight was broken up, Benisch wrote.

Benisch saw the victim’s finger oozing blood, according to the statement.