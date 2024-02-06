Tiny house village planned near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis is the latest city with plans for a village of tiny homes to provide shelter for the homeless, and the funding is coming from a federal program for COVID-19 relief.

Mayor Lyda Krewson on Tuesday announced plans for 50 tiny homes on property near downtown that was previously the site of an RV park. Krewson plans to use $600,000 of the city's $32 million in federal CARES Act money to build the homes and lease the land. The Board of Estimate and Apportionment must grant final approval.

"This forward-thinking, innovative, and efficient approach to housing has been done in some other cities, but never in St. Louis," Krewson said in a news release. She said the tiny house community "expands our current capacity to help more people and builds on our longstanding commitment to connecting those in need to more stable housing environments."