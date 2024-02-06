Tiny homes to get another hearing in Jackson

Jackson Board of Aldermen spent more than 20 minutes in its study session Tuesday, June 20, discussing the ongoing "tiny homes" debate in the Cape Girardeau County seat city, and has set a new public hearing for Monday, Aug. 7, on the issue.
Building and Planning manager Larry Miller said the board discussed the definition of a community unit plan and talked about the proposed 600-square-foot limitation on the size of such homes.
According to the 2018 International Residential Code, a tiny home definition is "a dwelling with a maximum of 400-square-feet of floor area."
Jackson has no statutory prohibition on extra small residences.
On April 17, the board held a hearing to consider changing current zoning for "defining and limiting" such homes within Jackson's boundaries.
A proposal to greenlight a text zoning tiny homes amendment failed May 1 on a 4-3 vote and was sent back to the city's Planning and Zoning Commission for reconsideration.
"The board sent the issue back to P&Z, and P&Z said it will not alter the proposed tiny homes ordinance and referred it back to the aldermen," Miller told the Southeast Missourian.
"Tiny houses may only be placed in mobile home parks if they are movable," Miller told the aldermen in May. "If permanently secured, (tiny homes) may only go into a community unit plan and would require a special-use permit."
Miller's predecessor Janet Sanders told aldermen last year a Jackson resident had asked for permission "to install a tiny home on an existing residential lot."
Sanders is now Jackson's Public Works director.
According to a Feb. 6, 2022, National Public Radio report, "tiny homes are spreading as a solution to homelessness in California, Indiana, Missouri, Oregon, and beyond."
NPR reported actor and ex-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger garnered considerable publicity in December 2021 after donating money to build 25 tiny houses for homeless veterans in Los Angeles.
"Anything that increases the supply of affordable housing is a good thing," said Nan Roman, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness. "We have a huge shortage of housing — around 7 million fewer affordable housing units than there are households that need them."
More than two years ago, such homes were debated in Cape Girardeau City Council.
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri executive director Melissa Stickel made an extensive tiny homes proposal to the council April 5, 2021, but city lawmakers took no action on the plan.
