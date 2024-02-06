Tiny homes to get another hearing in Jackson

Jackson Board of Aldermen spent more than 20 minutes in its study session Tuesday, June 20, discussing the ongoing "tiny homes" debate in the Cape Girardeau County seat city, and has set a new public hearing for Monday, Aug. 7, on the issue.

Building and Planning manager Larry Miller said the board discussed the definition of a community unit plan and talked about the proposed 600-square-foot limitation on the size of such homes.

According to the 2018 International Residential Code, a tiny home definition is "a dwelling with a maximum of 400-square-feet of floor area."

Jackson has no statutory prohibition on extra small residences.

Brief history

On April 17, the board held a hearing to consider changing current zoning for "defining and limiting" such homes within Jackson's boundaries.

A proposal to greenlight a text zoning tiny homes amendment failed May 1 on a 4-3 vote and was sent back to the city's Planning and Zoning Commission for reconsideration.

"The board sent the issue back to P&Z, and P&Z said it will not alter the proposed tiny homes ordinance and referred it back to the aldermen," Miller told the Southeast Missourian.

"Tiny houses may only be placed in mobile home parks if they are movable," Miller told the aldermen in May. "If permanently secured, (tiny homes) may only go into a community unit plan and would require a special-use permit."