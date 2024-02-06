All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 8, 2019

Time to branch out: Comic Con organizer sets Cape Anime Con dates

For the last five years, Cape Comic Con co-organizer and Cape Championship Wrestling promoter Ken Murphy said he has wanted to branch out from the norm. So after months of planning, the beginning stages of the first Cape Anime Con are sprouting. The convention is set for Sept. 21 and 22 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Gwen Beine, 12, cosplaying as Neo Queen Serenity, poses for a photo with Morgan Comnick, cosplaying as Sailor V, both from "Sailor Moon," on April 21, 2018, at the Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Gwen Beine, 12, cosplaying as Neo Queen Serenity, poses for a photo with Morgan Comnick, cosplaying as Sailor V, both from "Sailor Moon," on April 21, 2018, at the Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

For the last five years, Cape Comic Con co-organizer and Cape Championship Wrestling promoter Ken Murphy said he has wanted to branch out from the norm. So after months of planning, the beginning stages of the first Cape Anime Con are sprouting.

The convention is set for Sept. 21 and 22 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

“There will be a familiarity to some of the people that attend Cape Anime Con, so I don’t want them to see Cape Anime Con come along right on the heels of Cape Comic Con,” Murphy said by phone Saturday.

Murphy said Cape Comic Con has solidified itself in the area. The convention will celebrate 15 years in 2020.

Anime — Japanese and Japanese-inspired animation — is a popular art form for middle school, high school and college-aged kids, Murphy said, adding he hopes for 1,200 attendees at the event.

Though still in planning mode, one special guest is confirmed according to Murphy: voice actor Jason Liebrecht.

Liebrecht has voiced for numerous English versions of Japanese anime series and video games including Lavi and the Millennium Earl in the “D.Gray-man” series, Syaoran in “Tsubasa: Reservoir Chronicle” and Cardcaptor Sakura, Rob Lucci in the Funimation dub of “One Piece” and Tapion in “Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon.”

Many professional voice actors work at Texas-based Funimation Productions, and it’s also where Murphy said he met Liebrecht.

Without revealing the rest of the guest lineup, Murphy said the convention will feature

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

individuals who are professionals in the world of creating the art, voice acting or animation.

Since the beginning of Cape Comic Con, Murphy said he wanted it to be the parent event or home event of subsequent events, adding Cape Championship Wrestling is a branch of Comic Con that has evolved “quite a bit” over the years.

The addition of Cape Anime Con may have looked like a surprise to some, he said, “but it really wasn’t.”

And he said anime seemed to be “the first, best fit.”

“We are definitely on our second generation,” Murphy said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun seeing my friends I’ve met in this community and known for 20 years, who are now in their mid-30s and bringing their kids to the anime show.”

Murphy said jokingly, “In the 1970s, the only anime I knew of was ‘Speed Racer.’”

Anime-inspired card game tournaments and video game tournaments, a scavenger hunt, costume contest, Q&A panel and anime-related workshops also will be part of the convention, according to Murphy.

“We like to provide some originality as well,” he said. “We think that it’s the genre that will create the originality.”

Murphy added, “We’re new at this, but we also feel like we have a foundation and a track record to where we understand how to build it out and create a day or two of entertainment.”

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy