Time to branch out: Comic Con organizer sets Cape Anime Con dates

For the last five years, Cape Comic Con co-organizer and Cape Championship Wrestling promoter Ken Murphy said he has wanted to branch out from the norm. So after months of planning, the beginning stages of the first Cape Anime Con are sprouting.

The convention is set for Sept. 21 and 22 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

“There will be a familiarity to some of the people that attend Cape Anime Con, so I don’t want them to see Cape Anime Con come along right on the heels of Cape Comic Con,” Murphy said by phone Saturday.

Murphy said Cape Comic Con has solidified itself in the area. The convention will celebrate 15 years in 2020.

Anime — Japanese and Japanese-inspired animation — is a popular art form for middle school, high school and college-aged kids, Murphy said, adding he hopes for 1,200 attendees at the event.

Though still in planning mode, one special guest is confirmed according to Murphy: voice actor Jason Liebrecht.

Liebrecht has voiced for numerous English versions of Japanese anime series and video games including Lavi and the Millennium Earl in the “D.Gray-man” series, Syaoran in “Tsubasa: Reservoir Chronicle” and Cardcaptor Sakura, Rob Lucci in the Funimation dub of “One Piece” and Tapion in “Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon.”

Many professional voice actors work at Texas-based Funimation Productions, and it’s also where Murphy said he met Liebrecht.

Without revealing the rest of the guest lineup, Murphy said the convention will feature