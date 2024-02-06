All sections
NewsApril 28, 2017

Time for a trim on Broadway

Joseph Ettling prunes a Chinese elm tree Thursday in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau. City parks department employees trim the trees on the Broadway streetscape once a year for aesthetics and improved sight for motorists. The trees were planted as part of the $4.5 million Broadway corridor project completed in 2012.

Joseph Ettling prunes a Chinese elm tree Thursday in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau. City parks department employees trim the trees on the Broadway streetscape once a year for aesthetics and improved sight for motorists. The trees were planted as part of the $4.5 million Broadway corridor project completed in 2012.
Joseph Ettling prunes a Chinese elm tree Thursday in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau. City parks department employees trim the trees on the Broadway streetscape once a year for aesthetics and improved sight for motorists. The trees were planted as part of the $4.5 million Broadway corridor project completed in 2012.Fred Lynch
Local News

