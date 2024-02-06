All sections
NewsJuly 2, 2017

Time capsule found inside Confederate monument in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Civil War Museum said crews who dismantled and removed a Confederate monument in a St. Louis park found a time capsule inside the 103-year-old granite landmark. Museum director Mark Trout told KTVI workers jackhammering around the last pieces of the 38-foot-tall monument popped loose the waterlogged, sealed capsule...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Civil War Museum said crews who dismantled and removed a Confederate monument in a St. Louis park found a time capsule inside the 103-year-old granite landmark.

Museum director Mark Trout told KTVI workers jackhammering around the last pieces of the 38-foot-tall monument popped loose the waterlogged, sealed capsule.

Trout said the find last week was "like Indiana Jones." He said the capsule will be opened privately, with the contents being revealed at a fundraiser.

The monument had been the focus of an ownership dispute between the city and the museum before both sides on Monday announced an agreement that required the museum to remove it. The monument will be stored until a permanent site can be found.

State News
