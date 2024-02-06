Tillman arrested following wrong-way driving incident

Myron Lee Tillman, 41, of Lilbourn, Missouri was arrested early Friday morning after involving police in a 20-mile chase Thursday afternoon in his underwear, traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, according to a release from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Tillman crashed and fled on foot at the 111-mile marker off I-55 near the Cowboy Church on Thursday after colliding with another vehicle before coming to a stop between the interstate and outer road. Officers responding discovered a deceased man — Claude L. Nix, 42 of Jackson, Tennessee — on the inside shoulder of the interstate.

The release Friday stated a nearby resident called the sheriff’s office on Friday morning and reported a man fitting Tillman’s description had knocked on their door asking to come inside.