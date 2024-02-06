All sections
NewsAugust 30, 2019

Tillman arrested following wrong-way driving incident

Myron Lee Tillman, 41, of Lilbourn, Missouri was arrested early Friday morning after involving police in a 20-mile chase Thursday afternoon in his underwear, traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, according to a release from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Emergency personnel search for a person who reportedly caused several traffic accidents while driving the wrong way down southbound Interstate 55 and then fled on foot into the woods near the Cape County Cowboy Church on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, east of Oak Ridge, Missouri.
Emergency personnel search for a person who reportedly caused several traffic accidents while driving the wrong way down southbound Interstate 55 and then fled on foot into the woods near the Cape County Cowboy Church on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, east of Oak Ridge, Missouri. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Myron Lee Tillman, 41, of Lilbourn, Missouri was arrested early Friday morning after involving police in a 20-mile chase Thursday afternoon in his underwear, traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, according to a release from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Tillman crashed and fled on foot at the 111-mile marker off I-55 near the Cowboy Church on Thursday after colliding with another vehicle before coming to a stop between the interstate and outer road. Officers responding discovered a deceased man — Claude L. Nix, 42 of Jackson, Tennessee — on the inside shoulder of the interstate.

The release Friday stated a nearby resident called the sheriff’s office on Friday morning and reported a man fitting Tillman’s description had knocked on their door asking to come inside.

Myron Tillman, of Lilbourn, Missouri, was arrested Friday morning in connection with driving the wrong way down Interstate 55. Authorities are investigating whether the incident is related to the death of a Tennessee man found near the interstate.
Myron Tillman, of Lilbourn, Missouri, was arrested Friday morning in connection with driving the wrong way down Interstate 55. Authorities are investigating whether the incident is related to the death of a Tennessee man found near the interstate.

Instead of allowing Tillman in, the resident notified the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded, confirmed it was Tillman and took him into custody without issue, according to the statement.

Tillman was involved in a bank robbery in 2001 in New Madrid County, according to newspaper archives. He was charged with armed robbery and armed criminal action at the time of the incident.

Police are also investigating whether Tillman has any connection to a body found on the shoulder of the interstate near where the driving incident began.

