Tillman arrested following wrong-way driving incident

Myron Lee Tillman, 41, of Lilbourn, Missouri was arrested early Friday morning after involving police in a 20-mile chase Thursday afternoon in his underwear, traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, according to a release from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Tillman crashed and fled on foot at the 111-mile marker off I-55 near the Cowboy Church on Thursday after colliding with another vehicle before coming to a stop between the interstate and outer road. Officers responding discovered a deceased man — Claude L. Nix, 42 of Jackson, Tennessee — on the inside shoulder of the interstate.
The release Friday stated a nearby resident called the sheriff’s office on Friday morning and reported a man fitting Tillman’s description had knocked on their door asking to come inside.
Instead of allowing Tillman in, the resident notified the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded, confirmed it was Tillman and took him into custody without issue, according to the statement.
Tillman was involved in a bank robbery in 2001 in New Madrid County, according to newspaper archives. He was charged with armed robbery and armed criminal action at the time of the incident.
Police are also investigating whether Tillman has any connection to a body found on the shoulder of the interstate near where the driving incident began.
