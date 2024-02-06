TikTok ban pushed by Missouri's Hawley blocked in Senate

WASHINGTON -- Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley tried to force a Senate vote Wednesday on legislation that would ban TikTok from operating in the United States, but he was blocked by a fellow Republican as lawmakers in both chambers are still trying to figure out what action, if any, is appropriate against the social media app.

In trying to force a vote -- a move that rarely works in the Senate, since one senator's objection can block it -- Hawley called TikTok "digital fentanyl" and argued it could give the Chinese government access to data from 150 million American users. His bill would block and prohibit U.S. transactions with TikTok's parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., within 30 days.

The bill "sends the message to Communist China that you cannot buy us," Hawley said.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky objected to Hawley's motion, arguing that trying to ban an app would violate the Constitution and anger the millions of voters who use it. "Speech is protected whether you like it or not," Paul said.

Hawley's effort to bring attention to the issue comes a week after a combative House hearing in which lawmakers from both parties grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew over his company's ties to China's communist government, data security and harmful content on the app. Chew attempted to assure lawmakers that the hugely popular video-sharing app prioritizes user safety and should not be banned due to its Chinese connections. But the tense standoff gave new momentum to Hawley and other lawmakers who say it should be banned or limited.