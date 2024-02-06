'Tigers' the choice a century ago for Cape Central

It is difficult to imagine a school district sans a moniker, without a name to identify it beyond its location.
For that reason, virtually every school, be it public, private or parochial, has such an appellation.
Notre Dame Bulldogs, Oak Ridge Blue Jays, Delta Bobcats, Scott City Rams, Kelly Hawks, Nell Holcomb Hawks, Jackson Indians, St. Vincent DePaul Indians, Perryville Pirates, to name but a few.
One hundred years ago this month, Cape Girardeau Central chose a name during a period of unprecedented and explosive district growth.
In 1911, there were 53 students at Central High School, but by 1921, the number in the fast-growing school system had grown to 630, an increase of nearly 1,100% in just 10 years.
According to the Cape Girardeau Central yearbook, called the Girardot, the district called for a bond issue in the 1920-1921 academic year to erect an additional building because of the flood of new enrollees.
Today, CHS has 1,233 students, according to data compiled by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Central, during this explosion in growth, started to branch out in athletics, beginning a football rivalry with Jackson in 1913, but needed "a suitable name to uphold during their battles," according to the Girardot.
The naming process was deliberative with a committee appointed to find a name with a member from each class sitting on the panel.
Students were encouraged to tell their designated committee person what name they preferred.
Committee members canvassed classrooms and heard suggestions such as wildcats, cougars and swampcats.
By a near-unanimous vote Nov. 15, 1920, the committee decided on "Tigers," a name "symbolizing strength and ferociousness," according to the yearbook.
Four days later, Central fans yelled out "Tigers" to cheer on the squad, which nevertheless dropped a home football game to Sikeston, 3-0.
