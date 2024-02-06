'Tigers' the choice a century ago for Cape Central

It is difficult to imagine a school district sans a moniker, without a name to identify it beyond its location.

For that reason, virtually every school, be it public, private or parochial, has such an appellation.

Notre Dame Bulldogs, Oak Ridge Blue Jays, Delta Bobcats, Scott City Rams, Kelly Hawks, Nell Holcomb Hawks, Jackson Indians, St. Vincent DePaul Indians, Perryville Pirates, to name but a few.

One hundred years ago this month, Cape Girardeau Central chose a name during a period of unprecedented and explosive district growth.

In 1911, there were 53 students at Central High School, but by 1921, the number in the fast-growing school system had grown to 630, an increase of nearly 1,100% in just 10 years.

According to the Cape Girardeau Central yearbook, called the Girardot, the district called for a bond issue in the 1920-1921 academic year to erect an additional building because of the flood of new enrollees.

Today, CHS has 1,233 students, according to data compiled by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.