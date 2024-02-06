All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 8, 2022
Tigers for Troops provides vets with free legal consultation next week in Cape
Veterans in Southeast Missouri who have had problems accessing benefits and making claims will be able to get free help next week thanks to a program of the University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic. Tigers for Troops will hold the consultation event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau...
Beau Nations
Cade Jones, a University of Missouri law student, and Angela Drake, veterans clinic director, conduct a legal consultation for a veteran over Zoom. Local veterans who have problems with claims and accessing benefits will be able to meet with Tigers for Troops members next week in Cape Girardeau.
Cade Jones, a University of Missouri law student, and Angela Drake, veterans clinic director, conduct a legal consultation for a veteran over Zoom. Local veterans who have problems with claims and accessing benefits will be able to meet with Tigers for Troops members next week in Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Tigers for Troops

Veterans in Southeast Missouri who have had problems accessing benefits and making claims will be able to get free help next week thanks to a program of the University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic.

Tigers for Troops will hold the consultation event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

The legal organization is a rural outreach program created by the law school in Columbia that travels around the state providing free legal consultations to veterans who may not be receiving the benefits available to them or have unmet legal needs.

The organization frequently consults with veterans who do not know they qualify for a service-connected disability or after receiving a claim denial from the Department of Veterans Affairs, said Martha Bradley, an attorney with the veterans law clinic. As a result, the veteran may think there are no other options moving forward with the claim.

"The disability compensation process is meant to be very veteran-friendly, but in practice it ends up being pretty complicated," Bradley said. "It's meant for a veteran to be able to just do it all on their own, but they really do need a lawyer's help with a lot of this stuff. Especially if they end up wanting to appeal any of the decisions. These cases start at a regional office and can make it all the way up to the Supreme Court. So, having an attorney be able to step in and help can be really beneficial to a veteran."

The organization focuses mainly on rural areas in Missouri because resources for veterans may be limited in those locations. Along with having multiple attorneys on its staff, Tigers for Troops also connects veterans with attorneys in their local area so information and consultation is more easily accessible.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The group tries to serve as an educational resource for getting information out to veterans, Bradley said.

"A lot of veterans don't realize they are eligible for health care through the VA, meaning they can get free checkups, free medications, free hearing aids and all of those things that they think they're not eligible for," she said. "A lot of the times they actually are, so we like to have someone there to double check those types of things."

Tigers for Troops typically holds four to five consultation events across Missouri a year, but the past two years have had to shift to doing some virtual events because of the pandemic. The event Feb. 18 will be in-person and veterans are encouraged to register online for the event, so the group can ensure enough time is allotted to each veteran, but walk-ins are also welcome.

The team will also have a table set up at the "VAlentine's" Day concert Monday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, so veterans can find out more about Tigers for Troops and register for the legal consultation Feb. 18.

For more information about the event and the organization visit Tigers for Troops Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MizzouLawVeteransClinic or https://web.cvent.com/event/dd22fd12-a2af-4bb4-86cc-133441b3a34a/summary.

Since the organization was created in 2019, it has reached 87 counties in Missouri and conducted around 120 consultations with veterans, according to Tigers for Troops. After helping more than 700, Tigers for Troops has also secured nearly $10 million for veterans in the form of payments from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy